Quantcast
Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Leftist Group Under Scrutiny over Illegal Alien Voter Registrations

'I write to inquire about the steps your organizations are taking to ensure non-citizens do not register to vote under your joint effort...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A member of U.S. Customs and Border Protection tries to control a group of migrants as hundreds gather along the border after breaking through gaps in the border wall Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Lukeville, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says it is overwhelmed by a shift in human smuggling routes, with hundreds of migrants from faraway countries like Senegal, Bangladesh and China being dropped in the remote desert area in Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has launched an inquiry into a controversial nonprofit leading an effort to register voters nationwide across several hospitals, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday,

Roy is requesting information about potential safeguards to block the registration of individuals ineligible to vote in the United States, including illegal aliens.

Vot-ER, a Boston-based nonprofit, is spearheading what it claims is a nonpartisan effort to register medical patients at taxpayer-funded hospitals, including the Athens Neighborhood Health Center, Indiana Health Centers and Mariposa Community Health Center. 

The group came under fire after the Examiner reported that it was funded by “Democratic-allied dark money groups” and staffed by alleged leftist activists. The nonprofit reportedly uses the healthcare software company Epic Systems to streamline its voter registration efforts. 

In a letter addressed to Vot-ER Director Aliya Bhatia and Epic CEO Judith Faulkner, Roy wrote, “I write today with concerns regarding joint voter registration efforts undertaken by your respective organizations.” 

Roy added, “Specifically, as evidence non-citizens have illegally registered to vote in federal elections mounts throughout the country, I write to inquire about the steps your organizations are taking to ensure non-citizens do not register to vote under your joint effort.” 

Roy requested information regarding the total number of voters registered by the entities. He also demanded the turnover of documentation on whether any non-citizens had attempted to register. 

Also central to Roy’s inquiry are concerns that Vot-ER may be inadvertently registering individuals who might not be so sound-minded during their medical visits. 

The groups claimed to have offered voter registration to over 305 million patients nationwide.  

In one video, Vot-ER trained potential healthcare providers on “what to do if your patient shares that they are undocumented.”  

In the video, Vot-ER’s Bhatia and a doctor role-played how to persuade illegal aliens to pressure their citizen family members to register to vote. 

According to the Examiner, Vot-ER is part of a broader effort tied to an executive order by President Joe Biden, which seeks to use federal facilities as voter registration hotspots. 

The outlet reported on alleged Freedom of Information Act documents linking Vot-ER to the order, noting that two Vot-ER staffers attended a 2021 meeting with Biden officials on how to best implement the order.

Neither Bhatia nor the company’s communications director, Brooke Wojdynski, responded to Headline USA’s request for comment before the publication of this article. An email to Faulkner also went unanswered.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Skips DNC to Vacation at Home of Iranian Billionaire

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com