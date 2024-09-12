Quantcast
Thursday, September 12, 2024

Secret Service in Charge of Security Plan for Jan. 6, 2025, Election Certification

'It’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified...'

Posted by Ken Silva
U.S. Secret Service
A Secret Service agent stands watch. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is ramping up Capitol Hill security for the 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes, which, like the previous one, falls on Jan. 6.

The Secret Service said in a Wednesday press release that Mayorkas designate the upcoming Jan. 6 as a “National Special Security Event” for the first time ever, allowing for significant resources from the federal government, as well as from state and local partners, to be utilized in a guarding the Capitol. The Secret Service will be in charge of security for that day, the press release added.

“When an event is designated a National Special Security Event, the U.S. Secret Service assumes its mandated role as the lead agency for the design and implementation of the operational security plan,” the agency said.

“National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance,” added Eric Ranaghan, the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dignitary Protective Division.

Mayorkas’s move follows the Pentagon announcing on Aug. 29 that it will assist the Secret Service for the presidential and vice-presidential campaigns through Inauguration Day 2025.

While outlets such as the Washington Post painted the recent security enhancements as prudent measures to ensure a peaceful transition of power, Democrats have been openly contemplating staging an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2025, if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. Enhanced security could feasibly guard them as they refuse to certify a Trump victory, some conservatives fear.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said earlier this year that  “it’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.” He then claimed that lawmakers who refuse to certify Trump’s Electoral College win would need “bodyguards” afterwards.

President Joe Biden also hinted in a recent interview with CBS News that Democrats plan to interfere with the transfer of power if Trump wins.

“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power Jan. 20, 2025?” CBS correspondent Robert Costa asked.

“If Trump wins, no I’m not confident at all,” Biden answered ominously, before altering his answer: “If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Flashback: Haiti Officials Warned Locals Against Eating Cat Food After Viral Buttocks Claims
Next article
August CPI: The Good, the Bad, and the Uh-Oh

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com