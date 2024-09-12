Secret Service in Charge of Security Plan for Jan. 6, 2025, Election Certification

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is ramping up Capitol Hill security for the 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes, which, like the previous one, falls on Jan. 6.

The Secret Service said in a Wednesday press release that Mayorkas designate the upcoming Jan. 6 as a “National Special Security Event” for the first time ever, allowing for significant resources from the federal government, as well as from state and local partners, to be utilized in a guarding the Capitol. The Secret Service will be in charge of security for that day, the press release added.

“When an event is designated a National Special Security Event, the U.S. Secret Service assumes its mandated role as the lead agency for the design and implementation of the operational security plan,” the agency said.

“National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance,” added Eric Ranaghan, the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dignitary Protective Division.

Mayorkas’s move follows the Pentagon announcing on Aug. 29 that it will assist the Secret Service for the presidential and vice-presidential campaigns through Inauguration Day 2025.

While outlets such as the Washington Post painted the recent security enhancements as prudent measures to ensure a peaceful transition of power, Democrats have been openly contemplating staging an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2025, if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. Enhanced security could feasibly guard them as they refuse to certify a Trump victory, some conservatives fear.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said earlier this year that “it’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.” He then claimed that lawmakers who refuse to certify Trump’s Electoral College win would need “bodyguards” afterwards.

BREAKING NOW: Jamie Raskin claims Congress will STOP TRUMP on J6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.” Will use the 14th Amendment.. PAYING ATTENTION NOW.. pic.twitter.com/83KvVxYGkV — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 5, 2024

President Joe Biden also hinted in a recent interview with CBS News that Democrats plan to interfere with the transfer of power if Trump wins.

“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power Jan. 20, 2025?” CBS correspondent Robert Costa asked.

“If Trump wins, no I’m not confident at all,” Biden answered ominously, before altering his answer: “If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all.”

