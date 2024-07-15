GoFundMe for Trump Rally Shooting Victims Raises Over $4M

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that people donated over $4 million to the GoFundMe campaign raising money for victims of the July 13, 2024, shooting at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pa., rally.

Meredith O’Rourke, the Trump campaign’s national finance director, started the fundraiser “Support For Butler PA Victims—President Trump Authorized.” According to the fundraising site, as of July 15, 2024, the campaign raised $4,381,793 million, surpassing the $1 million goal.

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation,” the GoFundMe campaign’s description said.

“President Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt…” https://t.co/jatBdwjp8N — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 14, 2024

The Daily Caller reported that over 25,000 people have donated since the fundraiser started.

According to the GoFundMe donation records, among the celebrities who have made large donations were UFC president Dana White, who donated $50,000; musician Kid Rock, who donated $50,000; former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who contributed $30,000; and Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro, who donated $15,000.

Former Buffalo volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore’s family posted on Facebook that he died at the rally protecting his daughters from the bullets.

“He was a hero who shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare, but we know it is our painful reality,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer, Corey Comperatore’s sister, wrote.

The Pennsylvania state police said in its July 14, 2024, statement that David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, the other victims from the rally, are currently both in stable condition.