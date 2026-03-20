Secret Service Agent from Butler Shooting Now Suspended for Secretly Marrying Foreigner

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Secret Service agent Myosoty Perez, one of the planners of the deadly July 13, 2024, Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, received the longest suspension in the entire agency for the security failures that occurred at that event, where Donald Trump was nearly assassinated.

Now, she’s in hot water again. Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree reported Friday that Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Secret Service agents are required to report their foreign relationships for national security reasons.

“Perez quietly married a Brazilian foreign national last April without notifying the agency,” Crabtree reported, citing anonymous sources as well as Perez’s marriage certificate.

“Upon learning of the marriage, the agency suspended her and issued an internal ‘Do Not Admit’ notice. The internal Secret Service investigation is examining whether the woman Perez was dating and married last year had overstayed her visa and was facing a deportation order.”

🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE: Female Secret Service Agent Faulted for J13 Butler Failures That Nearly Killed Trump Suspended Again This time, the agent in question, Miyo Perez, is under internal Secret Service investigation for allegedly secretly marrying a foreign national and… pic.twitter.com/RNwrliLe9A — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 20, 2026

After Butler, Perez received a 42-day suspension for, among other reasons, failing to properly secure the AGR rooftop that was used as a sniper perch to nearly assassinate President Trump.

Perez, who was on Trump’s security detail, was also disciplined for talking to a reporter in the aftermath of the Butler event.

The Secret Service disciplinary records, which were released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee last July, say that a reporter called Perez on Aug. 28, 2024. The reporter, whose name is redacted, identified herself and said she was working on a story about Butler.

At first, Perez said she couldn’t talk. But when the reporter said she identified Perez as the one responsible for the failures at Butler, Perez spoke in defense of herself.

“Furthermore, when Ms. [REPORTER] continued to ask questions, specifically about the site advance procedures, you again responded to her inquiry by discussing elements of the planning and coordination process,” the disciplinary report says. “You did not have authorization from CMR to speak to the reporter regarding this matter.”

Perez was initially suspended for three days without pay for her infraction. She then successfully appealed to lower that punishment to a one-day suspension.

Perez was one of five agents who received suspensions in the wake of Butler. The others were Dana DuBrey, Meredith Bank, Tim Burke and Brian Pardini—all who worked out of the Pittsburgh office. Perez was the only non-Pittsburgh agent to face suspension.

Secret Service insiders alleged that senior officials from Trump’s security detail avoided accountability for the failures of Butler — some were even promoted — while agents from the Pittsburgh field office were thrown under the bus.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.