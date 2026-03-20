Friday, March 20, 2026

Secret Service Agent from Butler Shooting Now Suspended for Secretly Marrying Foreigner

After Butler, Perez received a 42-day suspension for, among other reasons, failing to properly secure the AGR rooftop that was used as a sniper perch...

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump assassination attempt
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Secret Service agent Myosoty Perez, one of the planners of the deadly July 13, 2024, Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, received the longest suspension in the entire agency for the security failures that occurred at that event, where Donald Trump was nearly assassinated.

Now, she’s in hot water again. Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree reported Friday that Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Secret Service agents are required to report their foreign relationships for national security reasons.

“Perez quietly married a Brazilian foreign national last April without notifying the agency,” Crabtree reported, citing anonymous sources as well as Perez’s marriage certificate.

“Upon learning of the marriage, the agency suspended her and issued an internal ‘Do Not Admit’ notice. The internal Secret Service investigation is examining whether the woman Perez was dating and married last year had overstayed her visa and was facing a deportation order.”

After Butler, Perez received a 42-day suspension for, among other reasons, failing to properly secure the AGR rooftop that was used as a sniper perch to nearly assassinate President Trump.

Perez, who was on Trump’s security detail, was also disciplined for talking to a reporter in the aftermath of the Butler event.

The Secret Service disciplinary records, which were released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee last July, say that a reporter called Perez on Aug. 28, 2024. The reporter, whose name is redacted, identified herself and said she was working on a story about Butler.

At first, Perez said she couldn’t talk. But when the reporter said she identified Perez as the one responsible for the failures at Butler, Perez spoke in defense of herself.

“Furthermore, when Ms. [REPORTER] continued to ask questions, specifically about the site advance procedures, you again responded to her inquiry by discussing elements of the planning and coordination process,” the disciplinary report says. “You did not have authorization from CMR to speak to the reporter regarding this matter.”

Perez was initially suspended for three days without pay for her infraction. She then successfully appealed to lower that punishment to a one-day suspension.

Perez was one of five agents who received suspensions in the wake of Butler. The others were Dana DuBrey, Meredith Bank, Tim Burke and Brian Pardini—all who worked out of the Pittsburgh office. Perez was the only non-Pittsburgh agent to face suspension.

Secret Service insiders alleged that senior officials from Trump’s security detail avoided accountability for the failures of Butler — some were even promoted — while agents from the Pittsburgh field office were thrown under the bus.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hacker Reportedly Steals 8 Million Secret Police Tips from Gov’t Database

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com