Secret CIA Agent Sues after Facing COVID Whistleblower Retaliation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The CIA allegedly retaliated against a covert agent over his whistleblowing on COVID-related matters, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court last month.

However, it’s unlikely that the public will ever know the CIA whistleblower’s name, as he’s moved to keep his identity secret.

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed CIA agent filed several complaints with the Agency in 2021 about concerns with its handling of “various mandates, policies, and internal investigations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The CIA agent also met with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in November 2021. The court records don’t give more details about his whistleblower disclosures.

According to the CIA agent, he was subjected to retaliatory action for his filing of the complaints and meeting with the HPSCI.

“Part of that retaliation included a two-year moratorium on serving in foreign posts. When his wife was transferred overseas Plaintiff had to take leave without pay,” the CIA agent said in a Friday court filing.

The CIA agent’s lawsuit is pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, seeking records of the Agency’s investigation into his whistleblower complaints.

In a Friday filing, the agent filed a motion to keep his identity secret. Even though he no longer works for the CIA in a covert capacity, his wife still does, he said.

“His wife remains covert and overseas with their minor aged child. Given the nature of his wife’s position, revealing his true name in this pleading very likely could have a negative impact on his wife and minor-aged child,” he said.

The CIA agent’s Friday filing further disclosed that his whistleblower complaint is being considered by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on appeal.

The CIA has yet to respond to the whistleblower’s FOIA lawsuit or his motion to remain anonymous.

The CIA whistleblower is one of numerous U.S. agents, soldiers and employees to have experienced retaliation for challenging COVID-19 mandates.

In December, for example, an FBI photographer sued the bureau for removing her from being considered for a position at an overseas embassy because she didn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine—even though there was no explicit requirement for her to be jabbed.

“Ms. Davis expressed to the FBI that her religious beliefs prohibited her from accepting the COVID-19 vaccine,” her lawsuit said. “The FBI failed to accommodate Ms. Davis, instead removing her from the position that she had rightfully earned.”

The photographer’s lawsuit is ongoing. She filed an amended complaint Thursday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.