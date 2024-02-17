Seattle English Class Taught That Reading, Writing Are ‘White Supremacy’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As part of a weeklong Black Lives Matter celebration, sophomore English students at a Seattle high school were taught that their love of reading and writing was a reflection of white supremacy, KTTH reported.

The incident took place at Lincoln High School in a World Literature and Composition course.

“This class concentrates on how the human experience is expressed in literature from around the world,” said the course description. “Students learn to read analytically and write clearly and purposefully.”

However, the description did go on to note that like most public school English classes in woke, deep-blue sanctuary cities, students could also expect a hearty dose of identity politics and political indoctrination interspersed throughout.

“Course topics and texts are aligned to the ‘Power and Oppression’ domain of the [Seattle Public Schools] Ethnic Studies Framework,” it noted.

Ironically, the course’s BLM unit seems to have ignored black students altogether in favor of fixating on the defining qualities of whiteness. Students received a handout titled “9 characteristics of white supremacy.”

Among those characteristics was the “Worship of the Written Word,” which the handout said acts as “an erasure of the wide range of ways we communicate with each other.”

This novel form of racism—language—is also a form of “honoring only what is written and even then only what is written to a narrow standard, full of misinformation and lies.”

The father of one student, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear for punishment from the school district, told conservative radio host Jason Rantz that he pitied students who take such inane lessons seriously.

“I feel bad for any students who actually internalize stuff like this as it is setting them up for failure,” the father explained.

To his point, another sign of “white supremacy” is defending oneself from accusations of being a white supremacist.

“How is a 15-year-old kid supposed to object in class when ‘denial and defensiveness’ is itself a characteristic of white supremacy?” said the father. “This is truly educational malpractice.”

Also making the list as symptoms of racism were “fear,” “paternalism” and “individualism.”

The students were also forced to watch a propaganda video titled, “Getting Called Out: How to Apologize,” teaching them how to apologize to “oppressed” people for their underlying assumptions.

The worksheet echoed other left-wing propaganda.

For example, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture claimed in a 2020 “whiteness” display that such things as holidays, time, justice and beautiful aesthetics were all “aspects and assumptions of whiteness.”

However, it was forced to remove the materials after conservative media caught wind and they were widely ridiculed by public figures including Donald Trump Jr.