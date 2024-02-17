‘Hot Mess’ Fani Willis Had Her Dress on Backwards During Uppity Testimony

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Thursday’s testimony by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in an ethics hearing to determine whether she and her lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, would be allowed to continue prosecuting former President Donald Trump drew a range of reactions.

But the eagle-eyed observers at Twitchy may have offered the best hot take of all, pointing out that the partisan prosecutor appeared to have her dress on backwards—or perhaps her head.

When Willis took the stand in an ethics investigation, it went so poorly even MSNBC could not find a way to spin the situation.

"GAME OVER" for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, declares MSNBC legal analyst: "This is epic. This is monumental. She will be disqualified. This is a huge deal." pic.twitter.com/m70i0wmezF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

Both she and Wade attempted to defend themselves against the allegations of impropriety lodged by Mike Roman, a co-defendant in the racketeering case against Trump and 14 others.

Willis had trouble staying on topic while on the stand, despite Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, asking clear and direct questions using Willis’s own language.

At one point, Merchant asked Willis if Wade ever visited her “where she laid her head”—Willis’s own terminology—to which she responded by losing her composure and accusing Merchant of being a liar.

Judge calls for a 5 minute recess as Fani Willis loses her cool shouting,

"It is a lie! It is a lie!" Will he admonish her when court resumes? pic.twitter.com/yJASp2mlfH — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 15, 2024

Merchant also questioned Willis about the many vacations she and Wade went on together, which Wade claimed she paid him back for in cash in previous testimony.

When asked where the money came from, Willis said she’s always kept anywhere between $500 to $15,000 cash in her house. She also let slip that “[she] took out a large amount of money on [her] first campaign, [she] kept some cash from that.”

FANI: “When I took out a large amount of money on my first campaign, I kept some of the cash from that.” pic.twitter.com/GaWwsnACwW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2024

Merchant asked again where the money came from, attempting to return to the point, to which Willis responded with “I’m sure the source of the money was always the work, sweat and tears of me,” and then discussed her 2005 divorce.

At one point she also claimed that Merchant’s “interests [were] contrary to democracy.”

Fani Willis: Making me answer questions is “contrary to democracy” pic.twitter.com/gvMfFf3mZb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2024

In addition to the loud outburst, accusations towards Merchant and ramblings about “fungible cash,” Willis also wore her dress backwards in the courtroom.

Has she never worn clothes before?? Why would she think it zips up the front, and that the sash ties in the front?

This is so unflattering pic.twitter.com/glmAJ0Vhan — Simp For Sowell (@SimpForSowell) February 16, 2024

Twitter user Taylor Day listed the designer, year, color, retailer and price of the dress confirmed this to be the case.

“Adrianna Papell knit crepe tied knee length sheath dress, color ‘camilla’ or ‘caramilla,’ circa Nordstrom 2016ish, $129 with no discount, a tailor took in her shoulders and yes, she is wearing it backwards,” she said.

ok this my party trick 🥳 Adrianna Papell knit crepe tied knee length sheath dress, color “camilla” or “caramilla”, circa Nordstrom 2016ish, $129 with no discount, a tailor took in her shoulders and yes, she is wearing it backwards. https://t.co/iDiTBRWuZ3 — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) February 16, 2024

Another user found a listing of the same dress in a different color on clothing resale website Poshmark with pictures from the original listing on Nordstrom, verifying Day’s claims.

I found one in a different color on poshmark, and you’re right, the zipper should definitely be in the back 😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/M5qoDvhTHK — MLSurgTech (@meganpetty7) February 16, 2024

In addition to Willis’s several mishaps, revelations that their illicit relationship may stretch back to 2019 and shaky testimony from Wade himself will likely put the two lawyers in an absolutely unjustifiable ethical quagmire, perhaps resulting in disbarment and felony charges.

Testimony on Friday from Willis’s father, former Black Panther John Floyd, did little to help matters. His invocation of race to explain why his daughter purportedly kept large amounts of untraceable cash around her house drew comparisons to the explanations proffered by Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., who is currently under federal indictment for bribery and other serious financial crimes.