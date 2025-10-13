Monday, October 13, 2025

Seattle Mayor Signs Executive Orders in Anticipation of National Guard Deployment

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration/AP Photo

(TJ Martinell, The Center Square) Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has signed two executive orders in anticipation of President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard in the Emerald City.

The first executive order accuses Trump of “unprecedented and unwarranted actions deploying the National Guard and federal military troops to American cities. The use of federal military forces in local communities without consent of local authorities is inconsistent with American principles of democracy and the right of states and cities to self-govern, risks escalation of conflict, and undermines public trust.”

The EO creates the “Seattle Resilience Task Force” that will do the following:

  • Educate communities about their rights
  • Meet with community advocacy groups to discuss the impacts of the National Guard or other federal military troop deployment in Seattle
  • Set up a process for the public to report alleged improper acts by the National Guard or other federal military troops

The EO also prohibits the Seattle Police Department from acting “at the direction of the National Guard or federal authorities so that it is able to continue to fulfill its primary mission of local law enforcement.”

The EO also declares that “In the event of organized First Amendment activities during a unilateral deployment of the National Guard or other federal military troops, the City supports the right of people to make their voices heard and shall offer to work with organizers to help keep protests peaceful and to minimize the potential for conflict.”

The second EO declares that “immigrants and refugees are foundational to the identity of our city and contribute profoundly to Seattle’s growth, resilience, and cultural vibrancy,” and that Trump has “targeted immigrants and refugees to an unprecedented level, undermining American principles of inclusion, diversity, and support for immigrant and refugee communities.”

The EO tasks the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to “support culturally responsive community education and ‘know your rights’ initiatives.” According to the EO, Harrell’s proposed 2026 operating budget would increases the office’s budget by more than $4 million dollars to either expand or create new programs.

As part of the EO, Harrell has proposed an ordinance “prohibiting staging and operations of federal civil immigration enforcement activities on City property to the extent permissible by law.”

The EO also details how Seattle PD are to respond to 911 calls involving alleged federal law enforcement agents or officers.

In August, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent the city of Seattle and more than two dozen other local jurisdictions a letter accusing them of holding policies allegedly obstruct federal immigration efforts and protecting illegal aliens from deportation. Gov. Bob Ferguson received a similar letter from Bondi, to which he replied on X that “Washington state has no intention of changing our values in the face of threats from the Trump administration.”

