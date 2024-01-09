DOJ Allows Biden-Tied Firm to Register as Foreign Agent 8-Yrs Late, in Contrast to Manafort

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A law firm tied to Hunter Biden, the embattled first son, has retroactively registered as a foreign agent—eight years after conducting work for Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company.

The move came after discussions with the Biden-friendly DOJ, marking a stark contrast to the treatment former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort received.

🚨🚨🚨 The criminal law firm representing Burisma, the Ukraine gas giant paying Hunter Biden millions, just registered as a Foreign Agent for its work in 2016. This proves once and for all Hunter Biden violated FARA. The firm was trying to prevent an investigation from the… pic.twitter.com/V7sRcmqabV — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 5, 2024

According to Politico, Cravath, Swaine & Moore submitted the filing to the DOJ on Thursday through partner John Buretta, following long-overdue scrutiny over Burisma, Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

Buretta reportedly represented Burisma co-founder Mykola Zlochevsky in the corruption investigation into the Ukrainian gas company. Buretta belatedly disclosed three meetings with Obama officials on behalf of Burisma, along with issuing a letter to the Obama administration in 2016.

Regarding these meetings, the filing stated, “In these interactions, Mr. Buretta identified his clients and presented facts relevant to potential U.S. and Ukrainian investigations, including information from a UK proceeding involving his clients.”

The filing read, “In January 2016, Mr. Buretta was retained to represent Mykola Zlochevsky in connection with possible investigations by governmental authorities in the United States. The representation thereafter broadened to include Burisma Holdings Limited, as well as governmental investigations in Ukraine, and continued until April 2017.”

The filing doe does not list Hunter Biden, who served as a board member of the contention’s gas company.

The Washington Examiner reported that the staggering eight-year late filing came after discussions with the DOJ.

Specifically, a spokesperson for the law firm claimed, “After discussions with the Department of Justice regarding FARA’s scope, Cravath has filed a retroactive registration covering legal services provided to two former clients in March and September 2016, and a supplemental statement terminating the registration as of September 2016.”

Politico noted that such a delayed filing is “unusual” for foreign agents but “several have done so in recent years as foreign lobbying efforts figured into a series of high-profile political controversies and prompted renewed enforcement interest from the Justice Department.”

Manafort faced a federal criminal conviction for not registering as a foreign agent. Fox News reported that Manafort was also unable to retroactively register as a foreign agent. He was ultimately ultimately pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Manafort expressed gratitude on Twitter, “Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are.”

It isn’t immediately clear whether Hunter Biden would be permitted to retroactively register as a foreign agent or whether he intends to take such action.