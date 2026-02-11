Wednesday, February 11, 2026

SCOOP: Thomas Crooks Was Hospitalized 2 Months before Butler Trump Shooting

'[REDACTED] believes he was taken to St. Clair Hospital in Bethel Park. [REDACTED] stated that she thought it was strange that [REDACTED] did not take him to the hospital themselves...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A screenshot of new footage of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has released new documents about Thomas Crooks, the man who allegedly shot Donald Trump in the ear—revealing that Crooks was hospitalized two months before his alleged July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The information about Crooks’s May 2024 hospitalization is included in a set of 41 heavily redacted pages released by the FBI on Monday—the first time the bureau has released records about Butler since the Biden administration. There exists thousands of pages of records that the bureau has yet to release.

According to the records, someone who knew Crooks told the FBI that he was hospitalized for dehydration.

“The last time that [REDACTED saw Crooks was approximately one month ago, June 2024, when she observed [REDACTED]. Approximately two months ago, May 2024, [REDACTED] … [REDACTED] stated that Crooks was dehydrated and needed to be taken to the hospital,” a July 14, 2024, FBI memo says.

“[REDACTED] believes he was taken to St. Clair Hospital in Bethel Park. [REDACTED] stated that she thought it was strange that [REDACTED] did not take him to the hospital themselves.”

The FBI records also included interviews with Butler rallygoers and local police.

One person said that she was almost hit by a light silver Subaru Hatchback about five minutes after shots were fired.

“[REDACTED] didn’t get a look at the license plate, but believed the driver to be an older white male with short hair and tan skin,” another July 15, 2024, FBI memo says.

Another rallygoer near the AGR building—used by Crooks as his rooftop perch—said she thought the shots came from inside the building. Local snipers were located there, but by all accounts did not take any shots.

Along with interviewing witnesses, the FBI also investigated someone identified on a business card that was left at the Butler rally. It’s not clear why agents found the business card of interest. They apparently never learned whether the person went to the event. An FBI report recommended “reaching out to [REDACTED] through his contact information on the business card to determine if he was there, and if so, complete an interview with him.”

Additionally, the FBI records show that agents investigated the mysterious white Chevy van, which was left unattended about a half-mile away from the rally site searched by a bomb squad hours after the shooting.

According to the records, the van’s owner has no criminal history, no gun permits, no records of firearms purchase, and no outstanding warrants. It’s unclear if agents interviewed the owner. The FBI report recommended that they do so.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

