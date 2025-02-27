Quantcast
Thursday, February 27, 2025

SCOOP: Police Release Footage of Deadly Shooting of Jan. 6 Protestor

'I can’t go to jail for this, sir...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of police fatally shooting a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protestors during a traffic stop, just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

J6er Matthew Huttle, 42, was shot on Jan. 26 after “an altercation took place between the suspect and officer,” according to state police. At the time, no other details were released and authorities did not say what prompted the traffic stop.

Headline USA filed an open records request for the police body cam footage immediately after the incident. On Thursday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office provided that footage.

According to the footage, police stopped Huttle because he was going 70 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.

When he was stopped, Huttle informed police he didn’t have a driver’s license. He also notified police he was a J6er.

“I stormed the Capitol,” he said, adding, “I am driving without a license right now.”

“Why are you doing that?” the officer asked him, to which he responded: “I just moved back from Idaho because of my federal case. I’m just in the middle of everything right now.”

The officer returned to his car. Minutes later, he got out and had Huttle step out of his vehicle. The officer told Huttle he’d have to arrest him, and that’s when Huttle fled.

“I can’t go to jail for this, sir,” Huttle said before bolting to his vehicle.

“I’m shooting myself,” Huttle said.

“No, no, no, no!” the officer responded, right before firing shots.

Huttle had been pardoned for a misdemeanor offense for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. and was sentenced to six months in custody in 2023. He had traveled with his uncle to Washington to attend the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally. Huttle was inside the Capitol for 16 minutes and recorded it on video.

“He is not a true believer in any political cause,” defense attorney Andrew Hemmer said in a court filing. “He instead went to the rally because he thought it would be a historic moment and he had nothing better to do after getting out of jail” for a driving offense.

Also on Thursday, the the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released a report from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, which deemed the shooting of Huttle a justified kill.

“Probable cause existed to arrest Huttle for a felony. Despite lawful commands, Huttle attempted to reach for a firearm, posing an imminent threat to the Deputy’s safety,” the report stated. “Given these facts, the Deputy’s actions were legally justified under Indiana law. This investigation is now closed, and no charges will be filed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

