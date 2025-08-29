SCOOP: Foreign Gov’t Provided the U.S. w/ Report about Would-be Trump Assassin

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department disclosed on Friday that a foreign government has provided it with a report about alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh’s activities in Ukraine.

The report was disclosed in a DOJ filing that lists the evidence it’s provided to Routh ahead of his Sept. 8 trial.

The DOJ initially hid the existence of the report by only labeling it as “LE Reports Combined” on a list of discovery for Routh. However, last week Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the DOJ to provide more details about the records.

On Friday, the DOJ complied, telling her that the new records include “reports and supporting documentation from a foreign law enforcement agency documenting reporting from a confidential source about an individual with initials M.R.M. who was in contact with the defendant in Ukraine.”

According to the DOJ, it didn’t receive those records from the unnamed foreign government until “after May 23,” which was its deadline to provide all discovery to Routh. No further details were provided about the report.

The foreign source in Ukraine was one of many people to report Routh’s activities to a government agency.

The Wall Street Journal reported last September that Routh was reported to Customs and Border Protection in June 2022, and then the State Department, FBI and Interpol in 2023.

Chelsea Walsh, a nurse who knew Routh in Ukraine, first reported him to CBP in 2022. She again reported him to the FBI and Interpol in 2023, after she heard that was attempting to recruit Syrian refugees to fight in Ukraine.

“She filed an online report with the FBI and Interpol outlining her concerns about Routh and others, she said. Neither Customs nor the FBI followed up with her,” the WSJ reported.

“But after the apparent attempt on Trump’s life Sunday, she called the FBI tip line and reported her concerns about Routh again in a 22-minute conversation.”

According to Just the News, CBP interviewed Routh, who told them that he had been recruiting as many as 100 foreign fighters from Taiwan, Afghanistan and Moldova to join Ukraine’s war against Russia. Routh was then referred to the DHS’s investigatory arm, Homeland Security Investigations, but no further action was taken.

Last year, HSI Director Katrina Berger defended her agency’s decision to ignore Routh.

Matt Gaetz presses Katrina Berger, who heads Homeland Security Investigations, about why her agency didn't take action against 2nd failed Trump assassin last year after Customs flagged him upon returning from Ukraine.

“Based on information I read, there wouldn’t be any reason to take him immediately into custody. He didn’t make threats to the President or the former President, for instance,” she said at a congressional hearing last September.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.