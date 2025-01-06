Quantcast
Ex-Trump NSA Warns of ISIS ‘Déjà Vu’ Under Biden

'It's like déjà vu all over again...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien painted a grim picture of the current security situation in the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s watch, warning that ISIS is “on the rise.” 

O’Brien made these remarks during a Saturday interview with Fox News’s One Nation host Brian Kilmeade, where they discussed the ISIS-tied terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve that left 14 people dead. 

Kilmeade asked O’Brien whether Biden’s lack of attention to the dangers of terrorist attacks contributed to the current state of insecurity in the U.S. 

“Do you think that played into what we witnessed in New Orleans and where we are worried about now with the FBI director saying he sees nothing but flashing red lights domestically in our country?” he asked.  

O’Brien, who served as Trump’s NSA from 2019 to 2021, responded that those assessments were “100%” accurate. 

“When President Trump took office the first time, keep in mind, we were about to have a war in North Korea, but ISIS was running wild all over the Middle East,” O’Brien said. “They controlled a Caliphate to the size of the United Kingdom that spread across Iraq and Syria.” 

O’Brien recounted how Trump successfully targeted and eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 

“The first thing President Trump said is, ‘We will take care of the caliphate,’” O’Brien continued. “And we took ISIS down and now it’s like déjà vu all over again, where we are taking office again and ISIS is on the rise. We had a major terror attack in America.” 

O’Brien also questioned how many ISIS sympathizers had entered the U.S. through the southern border under the Biden-Harris administration. 

“How many of these terrorists came over the border, Brian? How many getaways include ISIS and Hezbollah and al-Qaeda’s members that are swimming in this big American stream?” O’Brien asked. 

Despite the grim situation, O’Brien said he looked forward to incoming FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and National Security Advisor Tulsi Gabbard taking over in 2025 to identify and deport terrorists from the country.

