Schumer Called a ‘Scumbag’ at NYC’s Dominicans Day Parade

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attended the Dominican Day Parade in New York City on Sunday, where he faced a less-than-friendly reception from one of the attendees.

A viral video shows Schumer walking down what appears to be 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan before being approached by an individual dressed in attire resembling the Dominican flag.

“Hey, Chuck! You know Dominicans actually hate your guts, because you’re a scumbag. You know that right?” the unnamed man told Schumer, who initially thought he was being asked for a selfie.

The man, wearing a white hat with the “DR” acronym and the inner logo of the Dominican flag, continued to call out Schumer. Dressed in a white and blue plaid shirt with sunglasses resting in his chest pocket, Schumer quickly realized the interaction was hostile.

NEW: Chuck Schumer gets called a 'scumbag' at the Dominican Day Parade in New York City. "Hey, Chuck. You know Dominicans actually hate your guts, because you're a scumbag. You know that right?" "You ruined New York. You're a loser. You're a loser buddy." The parade took place… pic.twitter.com/ZVS3vguzsn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024

“You ruined New York. You’re a loser. You’re a loser buddy,” the parade attendee shouted as Schumer attempted to walk away. Clearly bothered, Schumer dropped the smile he had moments earlier.

Despite the now-viral heckling, Schumer later shared photos of the parade with the caption, “The National Dominican Day Parade in New York City with the amazing Dominican community in New York!”

The National Dominican Day Parade in New York City with the amazing Dominican community in New York! pic.twitter.com/CcPHGRf0gK — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2024

In the video, former Yonkers Councilman Wilson Terrero, one of the parade’s honorees, can be seen behind Schumer.

“I want to thank the Yonkers’ Business community for their continued support,” Terrero wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo with Schumer. “You guys made this parade a memorable day for me.”

Memorable indeed. The altercation between Schumer and the parade attendee has quickly gained momentum on social media, with mostly positive reactions from conservatives. Several copies of the videos have earned over one million views.

While Schumer has been re-elected at least four times, his victory margins have decreased, from 71% in 2004, 66% in 2010, 70% in 2016 and 56% in 2022.

According to Statista, a majority of Americans, 32%, say they have a “very unfavorable” view of Schumer, while only 10% have a “very favorable” view.