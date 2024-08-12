Quantcast
Monday, August 12, 2024

Pa.’s Leftist Sec. of State Will Once Again Delay Reporting on Election Results

'Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Election workers continue the process of counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The leftist Pennsylvania Department of State decided to prepare Americans for vote fraud in advance by announcing that the results of the state’s upcoming election would not be known on election night.

“Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as countries continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is ‘rigged,'” the department wrote in its social media post.

In the post, the far-left bureaucrats also included a link to a website dedicated to fact-checking claims about Pennsylvania’s election process.

The Post Millennial reported that the announcement reminds Americans about how the establishment stole the 2020 election in the state by including many mail-in ballots to ensure that Donald Trump didn’t win. Even though Trump was supposed to win the state, Joe Biden was still declared a winner in Pennsylvania because many mail-in ballots were counted in the following days.

Conservatives were frustrated by the prolonged counting process and argued that state election results should be finalized and made public on or immediately following Nov. 5, 2020. They are saying the same thing this year as well.

Even though people urged the lawmakers to reform the election system, Pennsylvania lawmakers did not pass legislation allowing the pre-canvassing of ballots, which could speed up the counting process. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed an initiative in May, but the legislative session didn’t change the law.

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes could be crucial in determining the next president, considering it is one of the battleground states. If the race comes down to Pennsylvania, it may take several days before Americans would know the election’s outcome.

“If the electoral college comes down to Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, we might still face a long period where we don’t know the winner,” Rachel Orey, an elections expert with the Bipartisan Policy Center, said.

However, many election officials in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, stated that they would not certify the election if there is evidence of Kamala Harris “winning” because of voter fraud.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
