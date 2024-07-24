Schumer Awkwardly Applauds Himself for Endorsing Kamala Harris

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., awkwardly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday, with those in attendance failing to match their enthusiasm, according to Twitchy.

The audience received the news silently, forcing Schumer to applaud his own announcement.

“From the grassroots, bottom up, we are here to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris!” Schumer said excitedly, despite the obvious fact that Harris’s installment as de-facto nominee came from the top down, without ever receiving a single primary vote.

The room was silent for a moment, then Schumer started clapping, saying “I’m clapping; you don’t have to.”

At the end of his speech, he actually asked for the audience to applaud.

“Vice President Harris will beat Donald Trump and become the next president of the United States of America!” He said, again, only greeted by an awkward pause. “Applause?”

People compared the situation to former presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s campaign, where he literally asked people to “please clap.”

Symbollically, it marked the end of his campaign, in which he had begun as the odds-on favorite with a substantial campaign war chest but found himself humiliated in the debates by Trump’s goading and pointed attacks on the Bush family’s RINO record.

“Big ‘Please Clap’ energy,” said Twitter user Curtis Johnson.

“lmao this clip perfectly sums up how things are going for the Democrats,” user HelioWave said.

At least one pointed out that the people in attendance were mainly mainstream media outlets who, in spite of their unwavering loyalty to the Democrat agenda, continue to believe that by maintaining a veneer of neutrality they can dupe audiences into believing they are providing objective, factual information.

“That he expects the ‘non partisan’ press to clap, speaks volumes,” pointed out user Bleu Cheque.

The acceptance of Harris as the presidential candidate has varied from blatant lack of enthusiasm to insistence in the veep’s unprecedented political genius, with very little middle ground.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lauded Harris for her many political achievements.

“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose,” she said.

“Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service,” she continued. “Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute–and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

Reports indicated that Pelosi was one of the key influences in persuading President Joe Biden to step down as the incumbent nominee—largely by threatening to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare him unfit if he refused.