Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Dems Declare Kamala the De-Facto Party Nominee w/o Earning One Primary Vote

'... over 2,660 delegates backed the former California attorney general, pushing her way over the 1,976 votes needed to get the nomination...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris won enough support from Democratic delegates to secure her party’s presidential nomination without earning a single vote cast by the American public.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that it happened less than 48 hours after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. 

The news source added that over 2,660 delegates backed the former California attorney general, pushing her way over the 1,976 votes needed to get the nomination.

Since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, many notable congressional Democrats and party leaders have supported her, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. George Clooney, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times calling on Biden to leave the race, also supported Harris.

Just hours after Biden announced that he wouldn’t be running for reelection, Democratic delegates immediately began gathering support for Harris. The Democratic National Committee members circulated a letter urging their support for Harris as the next presidential candidate.

In addition, Harris raised at least $100 million since Biden left the race, including a record $81 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

The news source reported that, in public remarks on July 22, 2024, from the Biden-Harris headquarters in Delaware, Harris spoke to supporters as if she were the Democratic nominee, saying she was determined to beat Donald Trump in November and remain in the White House.

“Donald Trump wants to take our country backward to a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights. We believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans,” she said.

Harris last ran for president in 2020, but she ended her campaign two months before voting and caucusing bag because she was highly unpopular among voters.

The DNC said that it officially plans to hold a virtual vote to select its presidential nominee on August 7, 2024. The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is set for Aug. 19-22, 2024.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
