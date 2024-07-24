‘MAGA Communists’ Reject U.S. Wokeism as Intra-Party Schism Leaves Both Sides Wary

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A recent feud between communists in the United States resulted in the creation of the American Communist Party, reportedly splitting from the historical Communist Party USA, formed in 1919.

The infighting reportedly started after the 32nd Convention of the CPUSA, when the party passed “Resolution No. 5” pushing members to support President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. According to supporters of the ACP, CPUSA leader Joe Sims purged members who refused to support the Biden–Harris campaign.

They additionally claimed that the CPUSA had been taken over by social-justice warriors, promoting transgenderism and other Democrat talking points that they argued historical communists were opposed to, as well as being complicit in the invasion of Gaza by Israel.

HUG IT OUT@MidwesternMarx speaks to a CPUSA member who was PURGED from the party for questioning the continual support of Democrats and their GENOCIDE on 🇵🇸@communistsusa is this what you call democracy? pic.twitter.com/8xJquLcUES — 🏍✝JESUS MOTORCYCLE✝🏍 (@PUNlSHEDJesus) July 8, 2024

The ACP’s Plenary Committee met in Chicago on July 21 and signed their party declaration, which condemned the CPUSA as a puppet organization of the Democratic Party.

In their founding document, they accused the CPUSA of replacing “serious Marxist–Leninist education with eclectic seminars given from the liberal perspective, designed primarily to instill allegiance to the Democratic Party.”

The founding Plenary Committee of the American Communist Party signed the Party Declaration in Chicago, Illinois on July 21st, 2024. Currently, hundreds of Communists are in the process of being officially incorporated. #AmericanCommunistParty pic.twitter.com/PY9gw9Epmt — American Communist Party (@ACPMain) July 22, 2024

According to the declaration, the split was endorsed by 26 different chapters of the CPUSA, including cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Seattle and San Diego.

“It’s time for a new beginning in the City of Brotherly Love,” wrote the Dubois–Robeson Club of Philadelphia on X.

“No more following around Democrats. No more class collaborationism,” they added. “From now on, we will be uncompromising Marxist–Leninists fighting for the people of our city.”

We officially endorse the #AmericanCommunistParty It’s time for a new beginning in the City of Brotherly Love. No more following around Democrats. No more class collaborationism. From now on, we will be uncompromising Marxist-Leninists fighting for the people of our city. https://t.co/nxnIt8NPdX — The Dubois-Robeson Club of Philadelphia (@PhilaCommunists) July 22, 2024

The Chairman of the ACP, Haz Al-Din, previously made headlines as early as 2022 by pitching “MAGA Communism” at rallies of former President Donald Trump on YouTube videos.

“We all come together: the workers striking at the railways, the MAGA industrial working class, the small farmers, we all unite with our power,” he said at a recent rally. “We kick out the globalists. We kick out George Soros. We kick out Klaus Schwab. We stop that Great Reset agenda in its tracks.”

Another member of the Plenary Committee, Jackson Hinkle, previously pitched the ideology on One America News Network, Tucker Carlson Tonight and the Chris Cuomo Project.

“Communism and Marxism historically have been conservative,” Hinkle dubiously claimed on OANN. “It’s a new era in the West that made it adhere to liberal-leftist values. This is not true Marxism. It’s Marxism funded by George Soros.”

In February 2024, after being elected to the International Movement of Russophiles, Hinkle reportedly had dinner in Moscow with Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia.

🚨🇺🇸🇷🇺 I had a wonderful dinner with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow tonight after being elected as the only American to the Executive Council of the “Movement for International Russophiles.” On behalf of my fellow American patriots, I gifted Minister Lavrov… pic.twitter.com/g9Tzhz3C1m — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 27, 2024

By July 23, Sims and his fellow co-chair, Rosanna Cambron, were forced to address the newly formed ACP, issuing a letter to all chapters and followers of CPUSA.

The letter denied the claims by the ACP that the schism originated from the CPUSA, as well as that 26 different chapters joined the new organization, saying it was “birthed outside of our ranks from several pro-Trump individuals calling themselves MAGA Communists, imitating and opportunistically hoping to benefit from Trump’s movement.”

They went on to denounce it as antithetical to the true objectives of the communist platform.

“Ideologically it represents a populist phenomenon that appears left but under the impact of U.S. great power chauvinism takes a number of right-wing positions,” wrote Cambron and Sims. “It is a provocation and diversion from our goals and aims that opens the door to right-wing and even fascist thinking in the working class movement.”

Communist Party USA: Message to all Solidnet parties concerning the so-called "American Communist Party" https://t.co/jXefxSLPk1 — In Defense of Communism © (@id_communism) July 23, 2024

Branches such as the Communist Party of Iowa City took to social media and denied the claims that they had joined the ACP, writing “The ACP outfit has nothing to do with our District of Iowa/Nebraska, the Iowa City Club or members, and any use of party identity or claims that our members and clubs are organizing under this formation are libel and slanderous.

CPUSA is a BOT FARM with a lousy communist party attached!#AmericanCommunistParty pic.twitter.com/VY3Dd1ALd4 — CPUSA New Hampshire (@CPUSA_NH) July 23, 2024

However, the ACP responded by stating that the local chapters don’t have control of their social media pages, claiming that the accounts are “controlled by individuals acting on behalf of the Sims clique, not by authentic representatives of the club itself.”

The infighting took to the comment sections of CPUSA posts.

One user by the name of @nerdhlic1 commented on a post of CPUSA members at a “Pride” march, writing, “to cpusa members who don’t want to have their energy wasted doing this s**t or canvassing for kamala harris (lol): there’s another way…”

Another user, by the name of @InfraNikita, posted a political cartoon of Sims riding a donkey—insinuating that the CPUSA leader is a Democrat, and adding that “the #AmericanCommunistParty is rising and you can do NOTHING about it.”

the #AmericanCommunistParty is rising and you can do NOTHING about it 🦍☀️ pic.twitter.com/6005E09nxN — Nikita Taldikine 🇫🇷 (@InfraNikita) July 23, 2024

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.