Satanist Kyle Spitze Pleads Not Guilty to Distributing Sadistic Child Porn

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Knoxville man Kyle Spitze, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, pled not guilty to a slew of child pornography charges Thursday at his initial appearance in federal court.

According to a grand jury indictment docketed on Wednesday, Spitze faces three charges of production of child pornography, one count of enticement, three counts of distribution of animal crushing videos, and one charge of possession of and access with intent to view child pornography.

The animal crushing charges relate to videos of decapitated chickens, including one with “its entrails spelling out ‘crim,’” the indictment said.

The court docket indicates that the Justice Department has yet to offer Spitze a plea deal. Such a deal would be due by April 26, as per a judge’s order. Otherwise, Spitze is set to stand trial May 28.

Spitze was arrested last month. A partially unsealed affidavit from FBI agent Jason Stewart stated that the bureau executed a search warrant on Spitze’s phone on Feb. 10. Headline USA understands that Spitze was hospitalized that time after he recorded a video of his mother’s dead body and posted it online—a bizarre series of events reported by this publication on Feb. 3.

According to the FBI affidavit, investigators found “albums” on Spitze’s phone that contained violent and sexual content.

“One album was labeled with the name of Minor Victim 1 (hereafter MV1). In MV1’s folder were approximately 16 images and 4 videos,” the affidavit said, explaining that the images were child pornography.

The affidavit further stated that metadata from Spitze’s phone gave the geolocation of where one of his victims recorded a video. The FBI was able to track down the victim, notify the parents, and interview her on Feb. 20.

The victim told the FBI that Spitze operated under the name “criminal” on Discord and Telegram.

The FBI also located Spitze’s Telegram account, which he used under the name “criminal.”

“In the Telegram application were messages between ‘criminal’ and MV1 between January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024. MV1 sent a message saying, ‘kyle.’ Seven days later ‘criminal’ replied, ‘leave me alone [MV1’s name],” the affidavit said.

The remainder of the affidavit is sealed, as is the FBI’s affidavit for a search warrant.

Spitze’s not guilty plea comes a day after one of his fellow Satanists, Kierre “MK Ultra” Cutler, was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment for the charge of distributing child pornography that he pled guilty to last October.

The judge who handed down the sentence said, “This is one of the most disturbing cases I’ve seen.”

“He clearly needs a lot of help, but I don’t know what to do with someone like this. This feels like he can become utterly dangerous,” the judge said, referencing Cutler’s sealed presentence report, which apparently says that he threatened to kill his mother.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.