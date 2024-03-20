Judge Sentencing Satanic Sadist: ‘One of the Most Disturbing Cases I’ve Seen’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) WINSTON-SALEM—U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs sentenced Satanic child abuser Kierre Anthony Cutler to 87 months imprisonment on Wednesday, calling Cutler’s matter one of the most disturbing cases the 70-year-old judge has seen in her career.

Cutler is one of a slew of men to be prosecuted in recent months for activities related to a network of online chatrooms known as “764,” which promote Satanism, Nazism and pedophilia. Cutler, who operated in the chatrooms under the username “MK Ultra”—a reference to the CIA mind-control program—allegedly encouraged young girls to cut themselves and engage in other acts of self-harm.

Cutler’s 87-month sentence was the high end of the guidelines for the charge of distributing child pornography that he pled guilty to last October. Before imposing her sentence, Biggs said she was in a difficult position.

“Do you lock a 19-year-old up forever to keep him away from everyone else?” Biggs mused before handing down her sentence.

Several factors helped Cutler achieve his sentence, which was much lighter than some of his associates, including 18-year-old Bradley Cadenhead, who was sentenced to 80-years imprisonment in Texas for similar crimes.

A Lifetime of Abuse

As noted by defense attorney Ames Chamberlin, Cutler suffered severe abuse of his own as a child.

According to Chamberlin, Cutler suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was born. Further, he was kept in “isolation” as a toddler, Chamberlin said.

“Kierre was a victim of sexual abuse at his father’s residence,” the attorney continued, adding that the father abandoned his family when Cutler was 10.

Cutler would continue to have a troubled childhood in his early teens. But his situation took a turn for the worse when the government closed schools at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—leaving Cutler alone to browse on his computer for hours on end, eventually leading him to the Satanic pedophile chatgroups.

Much of Cutler’s illegal activity occurred while he was still a juvenile, Chamberlin said in defense of his client. He was kicked out of his house when he turned 18 in July 2022 and wound up at a homeless shelter—where he was arrested in October of that year.

Chamberlin referenced that Cutler, who doesn’t have any prior convictions, shows early signs of schizophrenia and other mental health issues. But because he’s so young and because schizophrenia typically only starts to show itself when people are well into adulthood, he hasn’t been diagnosed yet, the lawyer said.

Chamberlin also said that Cutler hasn’t been diagnosed with a pedophilic disorder. Apparently, when he was analyzed by a psychologist, it was determined that Cutler didn’t actually derive sexual pleasure from the child porn he distributed—rather, he distributed porn to gain status in the online chat groups in which he participated.

“This was a means to be somebody,” Chamberlin said.

Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Seen

As for the Justice Department, Assistant United States Attorneys K. P. Kennedy Gates said Cutler’s “case is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s truly concerning,” Gates said, explaining that this isn’t the typical child porn case. “To be clear, Cutler distributed sadistic and extreme child pornography … the sexual torture of children.”

Judge Biggs agreed.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases I’ve seen. He clearly needs a lot of help, but I don’t know what to do with someone like this. This feels like he can become utterly dangerous,” Judge Biggs said, referencing Cutler’s sealed presentence report, which apparently says that he threatened to kill his mother.

“This is about mutilation, Satanic rituals.”

Judge Biggs also referenced a statement Cutler apparently made to a psychologist: “He said he loves blood because it’s beautiful,” the judge said. “What does that even mean?”

Cutler also apparently told investigators that being taken from his “community” of online Satanic pedophiles felt like “a total annihilation of my identity.”

“His statements are concerning,” the judge said. “Even more problematic is that he doesn’t think he needs treatment.”

The judge continued: “We’ve got someone here who’s truly mentally ill. Clearly, I can protect the public for some time, but you can’t just lock him up forever. I wish I had a better diagnosis for if he’d act some of [these fantasies] to someone in person. I don’t have that because of his age.”

Along with the 87-month sentence, Judge Biggs ordered Cutler to undergo 15 years of supervised release. During that time, he’ll be barred from the internet.

The judge also ordered Biggs to undergo mental-health and drug-abuse treatment while he’s incarcerated.

Other 764 Cases

The government’s crackdown on the above-mentioned Satanic pedophile groups started in November 2021, when the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

Additionally, last month U.S. Marshals arrested 764 member Kyle Spitze on child porn charges. Spitze’s disturbing story can be read here.

And more recently, Canadian police announced last month the arrest of a 14-year-old male who was affiliated with 764.

List of CVLT/764 members who have bit the dust thus far: "Brad", Bradley Cadenhead, Stephenville, TX

"Duck", Angel Almeida, Queens, NY

Kaleb Merritt, Spring, TX

"MK Ultra", Kierre Cutler, Winston-Salem, NC

"Necro", Nino Luciano, Romania

Chandler Pong, Las Vegas NV

"Vore",… — Bx (@bx_on_x) March 16, 2024

According to the Justice Department and others, 764 is linked to the Order of Nine Angles, a terroristic cult that seeks to corrupt the youth with the end goal of accelerating the collapse of Western society.

The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said in recent court filings.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.