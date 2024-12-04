Quantcast
Trump Shooting Task Force Finished Work Early, Despite Unanswered Questions

'Some of this stuff remains to be fully investigated. The Task Force has submitted its report a couple of weeks early...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts had a Dec. 13 deadline to finish its work and report its findings.

However, Task Force member Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., revealed Wednesday that the committee has finished its final report, even though over a week remains before its deadline, and even though there are numerous unanswered questions about both the July 13 Trump shooting and the Sept. 15 assassination attempt at Trump’s Palm Beach golf course.

“Some of this stuff remains to be fully investigated. The Task Force has submitted its report a couple of weeks early. But essentially the Task Force has ran out of clock—but I have not,” Higgins said in an interview with Newsmax, promising that he’ll continue investigating.

“I will have a gavel at the 119th Congress at the Oversight Committee.”

Higgins’s remarks come as the Task Force is set to hold its final public hearing on Thursday with Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, whose testimony apparently won’t be included in the final report. The Task Force only held one other public hearing—questioning local law enforcement in August—and hasn’t publicly questioned FBI Director Chris Wray or other top officials.

Following Thursday morning’s hearing, the Task Force is scheduled to “consider final recommendations and report,” according to a notice on the House’s website.

Last week, Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were scheduled to testify before the House and Senate about “threats to the homeland”—but they cancelled their appearances at the last minute.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who chairs the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts, recently signaled that one of the outcomes of his investigation will be recommending that the Secret Service become an independent, standalone agency—removing it from being housed within the Department of Homeland Security.

“Separating them, truly making them this elite group to increase the numbers of the people they need, all the assets they need that’s the best approach,” Kelly told WENY News in an article last week. Kelly was likely referencing the fact that the Secret Service had to rely on agents from the DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations to assist with security at Butler and other campaign events.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

