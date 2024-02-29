Satanic Cultist Was Charged w/ Child Exploitation, Heavily Redacted Records Confirm

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Documents related to the arrest of Knoxville man Kyle Spitze were partially unsealed Tuesday and are now available on the federal court docket. Most of the records are still redacted, but they do confirm that Spitze, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, was charged with sexual exploitation of children.

A partially unsealed affidavit from FBI agent Jason Stewart stated that the bureau executed a search warrant on Spitze’s phone on Feb. 10. Headline USA understands that Spitze was hospitalized that time after he recorded a video of his mother’s dead body and posted it online—a bizarre series of events reported by this publication on Feb. 3.

According to the FBI affidavit, investigators found “albums” on Spitze’s phone that contained violent and sexual content.

“One album was labeled with the name of Minor Victim 1 (hereafter MV1). In MV1’s folder were approximately 16 images and 4 videos,” the affidavit said.

“One image in MV1’s folder was of a bare vagina being spread apart with fingers. Another image in MV1’s folder was of a female, nude from the naval down, with her pubic area exposed.”

The affidavit further stated that metadata from Spitze’s phone gave the geolocation of where one of his victims recorded a video. The FBI was able to track down the victim, notify the parents, and interview her on Feb. 20.

The victim told the FBI that Spitze operated under the name “criminal” on Discord and Telegram.

The victim identified the pornographic images of her taken from Spitze’s phone, saying that Spitze demanded them from her.

“MV1 said she was 12 years old when the images were taken. MV1 said Spitze demanded [porn] and self-harm images and videos of her on several occasions,” the affidavit said.

The FBI also located Spitze’s Telegram account, which he used under the name “criminal.”

“In the Telegram application were messages between ‘criminal’ and MV1 between January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024. MV1 sent a message saying, ‘kyle.’ Seven days later ‘criminal’ replied, ‘leave me alone [MV1’s name],” the affidavit said.

The remainder of the affidavit is sealed, as is the FBI’s affidavit for a search warrant.

According to a judge’s order, Justice Department prosecutors seek to keep most of the records sealed or redacted due to an ongoing investigation. They told the judge that disclosure of the redacted information would jeopardize the ongoing investigations by allowing targets “to flee, destroy/tamper with evidence, warn confederates, change behavior, and/or intimidate/harm potential victims/witnesses.”

Spitze has yet to plead to the charges, according to the court docket. He is set to have a status conference on March 21.

Spitze is one of the lastest members of the 764 cult to be busted.

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

Additionally, the FBI arrested alleged Satanic pedophile Richard “Rabid” Densmore on Jan. 31 for running an online forum for users to create, distribute, and stream child pornography featuring self-harm.

And most recently, Canadian police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 14-year-old male who was also affiliated with 764.

According to the Justice Department and others, 764 is linked to the Order of Nine Angles, a terroristic cult that seeks to corrupt the youth with the end goal of accelerating the collapse of Western society.

The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said in recent court filings.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.