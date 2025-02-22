Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Mexican Smuggler Complains Business Plummeted 80% Since Trump Took Office

'He does concede Trump’s stricter border policies have caused his business to plummet about 80% since Inauguration Day...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Many Americans may celebrate President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies, but one group that isn’t happy about it is the infamous coyotes or human smugglers. 

One of the coyotes, named Carlos, complained in a Wednesday interview with NBC Nightly News that his human smuggling business has plummeted by approximately 80% since Trump took office on Jan. 20. 

Carlos’s remarks were part of a special report by journalist Gabe Gutierrez, covering how Trump has overhauled the southern border to stop the influx of illegal aliens pouring into the country. 

“Since Trump was re-elected, they have fallen even more—35% from December to January,” Gutierrez noted, referring to border crossings. “Trump’s border czar now says they are down to 229 a day, down from the peak of 11,000 a day during President Biden’s term.” 

“Marcos is a ‘coyote,’ a smuggler in southern Mexico, who is concealing his face and last name,” Gutierrez reported. Marcos, speaking Spanish, dismissed the U.S. troops at the border as “foolishness” and claimed they “won’t make a difference.” 

Gutierrez added, “But he does concede Trump’s stricter border policies have caused his business to plummet about 80% since Inauguration Day.”

During the segment, Gutierrez asked Marcos whether he considered himself a criminal. He allegedly replied: “No, I have never abandoned or robbed anyone.” 

Gutierrez then remarked, “Instead, he likens himself to a travel agent—one who may now have to raise prices.” 

Gutierrez’s interview failed to address the fact that human smugglers, most of whom are armed, routinely rape, rob and exploit illegal aliens who pay thousands of dollars in hopes of entering the U.S. illegally. 

Watch the full segment below:

Since taking office, Trump deployed his border czar, Tom Homan, to work with ICE officials to detain some of the most violent criminal illegal aliens. 

Footage of these arrests has gone viral on social media, showing the capture of alleged rapists, child molesters, gang members and drug dealers. 

In contrast, under the Biden administration, numerous illegal aliens were admitted to the U.S. and went on to commit some of the most high-profile crimes in recent years.  

Among these crimes were the murder of Laken Riley (22), and the rape and killing of Jocelyn Nungaray (12), Kayla Hamilton (20) and Rachel Morin (37). 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rubio Exposes ‘Dictator’ Zelenskyy as a Liar, Defends Trump’s Rebuke

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com