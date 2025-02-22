Mexican Smuggler Complains Business Plummeted 80% Since Trump Took Office

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Many Americans may celebrate President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies, but one group that isn’t happy about it is the infamous coyotes or human smugglers.

One of the coyotes, named Carlos, complained in a Wednesday interview with NBC Nightly News that his human smuggling business has plummeted by approximately 80% since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Carlos’s remarks were part of a special report by journalist Gabe Gutierrez, covering how Trump has overhauled the southern border to stop the influx of illegal aliens pouring into the country.

“Since Trump was re-elected, they have fallen even more—35% from December to January,” Gutierrez noted, referring to border crossings. “Trump’s border czar now says they are down to 229 a day, down from the peak of 11,000 a day during President Biden’s term.”

“Marcos is a ‘coyote,’ a smuggler in southern Mexico, who is concealing his face and last name,” Gutierrez reported. Marcos, speaking Spanish, dismissed the U.S. troops at the border as “foolishness” and claimed they “won’t make a difference.”

Gutierrez added, “But he does concede Trump’s stricter border policies have caused his business to plummet about 80% since Inauguration Day.”

During the segment, Gutierrez asked Marcos whether he considered himself a criminal. He allegedly replied: “No, I have never abandoned or robbed anyone.”

Gutierrez then remarked, “Instead, he likens himself to a travel agent—one who may now have to raise prices.”

Gutierrez’s interview failed to address the fact that human smugglers, most of whom are armed, routinely rape, rob and exploit illegal aliens who pay thousands of dollars in hopes of entering the U.S. illegally.

Watch the full segment below:

Since taking office, Trump deployed his border czar, Tom Homan, to work with ICE officials to detain some of the most violent criminal illegal aliens.

Footage of these arrests has gone viral on social media, showing the capture of alleged rapists, child molesters, gang members and drug dealers.

In contrast, under the Biden administration, numerous illegal aliens were admitted to the U.S. and went on to commit some of the most high-profile crimes in recent years.

Among these crimes were the murder of Laken Riley (22), and the rape and killing of Jocelyn Nungaray (12), Kayla Hamilton (20) and Rachel Morin (37).