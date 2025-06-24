RINO Sen. Murkowski Hints at Party Switch, and No One’s Surprised

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, suggested Monday that she might consider leaving the Republican Party to caucus with Democrats if the circumstances are right.

Murkowski—one of President Donald Trump’s loudest antagonists—told GD Politics host Galen Druke that “there may be that possibility” of her joining Democrats if it meant helping Alaskans.

Her comments came after Druke floated a 2026 scenario in which Democrats win three seats and offer to let her “pass bills that benefit Alaskans if you caucus with us.”

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said it’s possible she will switch parties and become a Democrat. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/PTXIaJCBcT — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 23, 2025

“You’ve started off with the right hook here—is ‘if this would help Alaskans,’” she replied.

Murkowski rode into the Senate in 2002 after her father, Frank Murkowski, appointed her to finish his Senate term when he became Alaska’s governor that same year.

Murkowski has been bashing Trump and the MAGA movement since the day he entered politics in 2015. Most recently, she accused Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency of “traumatizing people.”

Her frustration with Trump showed as she openly considered jumping ship.

“There is some openness to exploring something different than the status quo,” Murkowski said, while admitting she does not always see eye to eye with Democrats.

She added, “My problem with your hypothetical is that, as challenged as I think we may be on the Republican side, I don’t see the Democrats being much better. And they’ve got not only their share of problems, but quite honestly, they’ve got some policies that I just inherently disagree with.”

GD Politics debuted Murkowski’s remarks Monday, with the full interview dropping Tuesday.