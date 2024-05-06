CEO Walks Back Support for Campus Pro-Hamas Riots after Company Stock Plunges $210M

(Headline USA) The CEO of a hair-regrowth startup walked back his support for radical anti-Israel student protesters this week after his firm’s stock value plunged nearly $210 million in a single day.

Andrew Dudum, the head of hygiene company Hims & Hers, released a statement on Sunday to “clarify” his prior support for the student encampments that took over college campuses across the country earlier this month.

The last few days have been a disheartening reflection of just how divisive a time we live in. I’d like to clarify a few things because my words have been misconstrued by some. — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

“The last few days have been a disheartening reflection of just how divisive a time we live in,” Dudum complained in a lengthy tweet thread, insisting that some of his earlier expressions of support for the violent and destructive anti-Semitic riots on campuses nationwide may have been “misconstrued” by his critics.

“I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses,” he continued. “Every student deserves to feel safe without fear of harm or being targeted for who they are.”

The CEO went on to say that he was “deeply saddened” that his support for anti-Israel protests was “interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind.”

Dudum had previously declared that his company would be happy to hire the student protesters—even those suspended or expelled from school over their role in the illegal encampments.

Moral courage > College degree If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 1, 2024

“If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going,” he tweeted last week. “It’s working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.”

Shortly after Dudum’s comment, Hims & Hers’s stock plummeted by 8%, from an opening price of $12.24 to $11.26 on Friday.

In total, the company’s market cap lost at least $200 million of value.

Dudum’s initial support for the anti-Israel protesters was markedly different from other CEOs who vowed not to hire the students involved.

“We’re gonna do an exchange program sponsored by Karp,” Alex Karp, CEO of the software company Palantir, said. “A couple months in North Korea, nice-tasting flavored bark. See how you feel about that.”

He went on to argue that more companies should consider refraining from making Ivy League hires altogether.

“There is literally no way to explain the investment in our elite schools, and the output is a pagan religion—a pagan religion of mediocrity, and discrimination, and intolerance, and violence,” he said.