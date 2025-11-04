Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Reported Bomb Threat Halts Flights at Washington Reagan National Airport

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is seen, June 2, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) Flights in and out of Washington Reagan National Airport were momentarily halted due to a reported bomb threat on an incoming flight.

The app Flight Tracker showed multiple flights destined for Reagan being diverted to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia. However, shortly after 1 p.m., it appears flight departing the airport resumed.

Multiple reports indicate that the plane involved is a United flight, which landed safely and has been relocated to the eastern part of the airport. Video shot by bystanders at the airport shows passengers deplaning the aircraft onto the tarmac.

