Report: Trump Cut Ties w/ Elon because He’s Hooked on Drugs

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk announced this week that he’s stepping away from politics to focus on his private businesses—claiming that had been his plan all along.

But according to numerous reports from both conservative and liberal media, President Donald Trump had grown tired of Musk’s antics. And according to a bombshell article Friday in the New York Times, Musk’s departure may be related to his drug abuse.

“Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms,” the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall.”

What happened to Elon is one of the great mysteries of the last few years. NYT: Musk "told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder…he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills." It makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/9EVSLUurli — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 30, 2025

The Times noted that Musk said last year he only takes “a small amount” of ketamine for depression issues. But the newspaper said the drug habit runs far deeper than that.

“Mr. Musk had been using ketamine often, sometimes daily, and mixing it with other drugs, according to people familiar with his consumption. The line between medical use and recreation was blurry, troubling some people close to him,” the Times reported.

“He also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms at private gatherings across the United States and in at least one other country.”

Musk and his attorney didn’t respond to the Times’ requests for comment on the matter, while the White House declined to comment on whether it asked Musk to take drug tests.

The Times report comes on the heels of the Wall Street Journal reporting last month that Tesla started a formal process to find its next CEO to replace Musk.

Additionally, the Times reported in December that Musk is under three federal investigations related to alleged violation of security clearance regulations. Part of those investigations are focused on him failing to disclose to the Defense Department when he used ketamine. Nine countries have raised concerns about Musk, according to the Times.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.