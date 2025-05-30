Friday, May 30, 2025

Report: Trump Cut Ties w/ Elon because He’s Hooked on Drugs

'He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Elon Musk
Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw he received from Argentina's President Javier Milei, right, as they arrive to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk announced this week that he’s stepping away from politics to focus on his private businesses—claiming that had been his plan all along.

But according to numerous reports from both conservative and liberal media, President Donald Trump had grown tired of Musk’s antics. And according to a bombshell article Friday in the New York Times, Musk’s departure may be related to his drug abuse.

“Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms,” the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall.”

The Times noted that Musk said last year he only takes “a small amount” of ketamine for depression issues. But the newspaper said the drug habit runs far deeper than that.

“Mr. Musk had been using ketamine often, sometimes daily, and mixing it with other drugs, according to people familiar with his consumption. The line between medical use and recreation was blurry, troubling some people close to him,” the Times reported.

“He also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms at private gatherings across the United States and in at least one other country.”

Musk and his attorney didn’t respond to the Times’ requests for comment on the matter, while the White House declined to comment on whether it asked Musk to take drug tests.

The Times report comes on the heels of the Wall Street Journal reporting last month that Tesla started a formal process to find its next CEO to replace Musk.

Additionally, the Times reported in December that Musk is under three federal investigations related to alleged violation of security clearance regulations. Part of those investigations are focused on him failing to disclose to the Defense Department when he used ketamine. Nine countries have raised concerns about Musk, according to the Times.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
10-Pound Gold Nugget on the Auction Block
Next article
Just How Bad Is Uncle Sam’s Interest Problem?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com