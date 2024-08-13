Not-So Secret Service: Trump Security Agent Reportedly Probed for Social Media Posts

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist Susan Crabtree reported Monday that a Secret Service agent involved in security preparations for the deadly July 13 Trump rally is under investigation for posting work-related content on social media.

“The agent is now under the microscope not only for her role in devising the security plan for the rally. She’s also facing internal scrutiny for posting videos and photos from her protective assignments to social media,” Crabtree reported.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A Secret Service special agent partially responsible for developing the plan to secure the rally where former President Trump was nearly assassinated is under internal agency investigation for POSTING VIDEOS AND PHOTOS FROM HER PROTECTIVE ASSIGNMENTS TO SOCIAL… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 12, 2024

Crabtree, who didn’t identify the agent out of concerns for her safety, said some of the social media posts came from Mar-a-Lago.

“A sunset to be grateful for …” one of the agent’s post reportedly stated, including a heart and sunset emojis and the hashtags “#nofilter #southflorida #thankful #workmode …”

According to Crabtree, the agent in question served as the official site agent for the July 13 Butler event that ended in an assassination attempt wounding Donald Trump in the ear and killing rally-goer Corey Comperatore in front of his family.

“As a member of Trump’s 60-member regular detail, the agent was responsible for helping formulate the security plan for the event, although she was mostly focused on the inner perimeter,” Crabtree reported.

“She also joined forces with the event’s lead agent, a woman from the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh Field Office, in conducting a walk-through of the security with supervisors. The lead agent typically oversees security at the entire event from airport arrival to event to hotel stay to airport departure.”

Crabtree also reported that there is rampant dissatisfaction among Trump’s security detail. One member committed suicide last year, she said.

Crabtree’s report makes similar allegations to those made public by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has Secret Service whistleblowers talking to his office. Hawley revealed last week that those whistleblowers view the lead site agent—the one who apparently worked with the social media poster identified by Crabtree—as “lacking competence and experience.”

Citing a separate whistleblower, Hawley listed some of the agent’s terrible decisions that led Donald Trump almost being assassinated, a firefighter being murdered and two other attendees being hospitalized.

First, Hawley said, campaign material such as flags were permitted to be placed around the stage and catwalk used by the former president, despite the fact that these items were typically prohibited because of how they blocked agents’ line-of-sight.

Second, Hawley continued, the Secret Service did not check IDs when issuing credentials that authorize access to restricted areas of the site, contrary to typical practice.

“Third, the whistleblower alleges that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents at the July 13 event told campaign officials that they had never staffed a rally before and did not know proper procedure,” Hawley added in a letter to Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

Hawley has demanded the lead site agent to be removed from duty.

