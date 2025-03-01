Quantcast
Friday, February 28, 2025

Report Reveals Biden’s Puzzling Reason for Sending Taxpayer Dollars to Taliban

'If a business funneled money to the Taliban, its executives would be in prison for 20+ years. When the federal government does it? No arrests...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Taliban fighters carry dummy yellow canisters intended to represent homemade explosives, as they celebrate the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A new government report has explained why President Joe Biden made the controversial decision to send nearly $2 million in taxpayer dollars to the Taliban, even after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemen. 

The report, issued by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, exposed that the Biden administration partners “made payments to the Taliban,” totaling $1.8 million between September 2021 and December 2024. 

The Biden-led State Department defended the payment to the terrorist organization, claiming that it was “authorized” by so-called general licenses from the Treasury Department.

The State Department also claimed that the payments were aligned with other regulations, the report found, according to the Daily Caller. 

The Biden administration’s justification was particularly shocking given their claims that the government did “not authorize financial transfers to the Taliban.”

According to the DoD Office of Inspector General, the payments were made for a variety of expenses, including taxes on local staff salary, the registration of vehicles, work permit and visa fees, local airline costs and taxes withheld from other bills. 

The State Department claimed that its partners’ payments to the Taliban could not be exempted because the Taliban said so. 

The findings sparked condemnation from Rep. Michael Cloud, who said, “If a business funneled money to the Taliban, its executives would be in prison for 20+ years. When the federal government does it? No arrests. No consequences. No accountability. Somehow, it’s legal if the Government does it.” 

The $1.8 million is just a fraction of the total funds the Biden administration has sent to Afghanistan since he took office on Jan. 20. 

According to the Daily Caller, the Biden administration told U.S. troops to leave behind $7 billion worth of military equipment when they withdrew in 2021. 

The Taliban also presumably gained access to approximately $57.6 million in funds that the U.S. government had provided to the now defunct Afghan government. 

In addition, the World Bank reported that $2.8 billion in U.S. dollars has been sent to Afghanistan since August 2021.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Is DeSantis Plotting a Second Anti-Trump Attack?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com