Quantcast
Friday, February 28, 2025

Is DeSantis Plotting a Second Anti-Trump Attack?

'Well, I would say one thing—to quote the late, great Yogi Berra: ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it...''

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be preparing for a second campaign against President Donald Trump—this time, challenging the MAGA-backed candidate for Florida’s governor in 2026. 

At a press conference with her husband on Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis sparked speculation that she could throw her hat in the race, effectively rejecting Trump’s preferred candidate, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. 

“Well, I would say one thing—to quote the late, great Yogi Berra: ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it,’” Casey DeSantis said, prompting laughter and applause from the crowd. 

Ron DeSantis echoed his wife’s sentiments, adding, “You guys can read into that what you want. I’ve had people coming up to me for years, begging to get her in the fray.” 

DeSantis had been at odds with the MAGA movement ever since he unsuccessfully challenged Trump’s presidential bid in 2024. DeSantis suspended his candidacy shortly after the GOP primary began. 

In endorsing Donalds, Trump said via Truth Social on Feb. 20 that the GOP firebrand “would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

“He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump added. 

Addressing a potential DeSantis candidacy in 2026, Donalds told The Hill, “Let’s see what happens. The response from people in my state has been very, very good. I’m very happy with it.” He also acknowledged not knowing how the “whole primary is going to shape up.” 

Before announcing his bid, polling showed Donalds trailing Casey DeSantis 19 to 43 percent. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ron DeSantis took a jab at the MAGA movement by condemning the arrival of British-American influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who faced human trafficking charges in Romania. 

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don’t know how it came to this,” the Florida governor said. 

In contrast, the Trump administration urged Romania to lift travel restrictions placed on the brothers pending their trial. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Is AOC Heading to Jail for Helping Illegals? She May Soon Find Out
Next article
Report Reveals Biden’s Puzzling Reason for Sending Taxpayer Dollars to Taliban

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com