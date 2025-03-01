Is DeSantis Plotting a Second Anti-Trump Attack?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be preparing for a second campaign against President Donald Trump—this time, challenging the MAGA-backed candidate for Florida’s governor in 2026.

At a press conference with her husband on Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis sparked speculation that she could throw her hat in the race, effectively rejecting Trump’s preferred candidate, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

“Well, I would say one thing—to quote the late, great Yogi Berra: ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it,’” Casey DeSantis said, prompting laughter and applause from the crowd.

Ron DeSantis echoed his wife’s sentiments, adding, “You guys can read into that what you want. I’ve had people coming up to me for years, begging to get her in the fray.”

DeSantis had been at odds with the MAGA movement ever since he unsuccessfully challenged Trump’s presidential bid in 2024. DeSantis suspended his candidacy shortly after the GOP primary began.

In endorsing Donalds, Trump said via Truth Social on Feb. 20 that the GOP firebrand “would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

“He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump added.

I arrived in the Sunshine State at 17 years old on a Greyhound bus, with a trunk full of clothes and a dream. Now is the time to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country. Tonight, I am proud to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of Florida. pic.twitter.com/8jUHXw8A34 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 26, 2025

Addressing a potential DeSantis candidacy in 2026, Donalds told The Hill, “Let’s see what happens. The response from people in my state has been very, very good. I’m very happy with it.” He also acknowledged not knowing how the “whole primary is going to shape up.”

Before announcing his bid, polling showed Donalds trailing Casey DeSantis 19 to 43 percent.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ron DeSantis took a jab at the MAGA movement by condemning the arrival of British-American influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who faced human trafficking charges in Romania.

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don’t know how it came to this,” the Florida governor said.

In contrast, the Trump administration urged Romania to lift travel restrictions placed on the brothers pending their trial.