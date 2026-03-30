Report: Pentagon Prepares for ‘Weeks’ of Ground Operations in Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Pentagon is preparing for “weeks” of ground operations in Iran, The Washington Post has reported, citing unnamed US officials, as thousands more US troops have arrived in the Middle East in recent days.

Any potential US ground operations would mean a major escalation of the war and would likely result in significant US casualties as American forces would face significant Iranian missile and drone fire, and Iranian media is reporting that Iran is mobilizing one million soldiers to face any ground invasion.

The Post report said that any US ground operations would stop short of a full-scale invasion, which would require hundreds of thousands of troops, but could involve raids that involve a mix of special operations forces and conventional ground troops that would target Iranian islands or strategic areas along the coast.

US Marines conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in the Philippine Sea on March 16, 2026 (US Marine Corps photo)

Sources told the Post that the options on the table include seizing Kharg Island, a major export hub for Iran’s oil that’s located deep inside the Persian Gulf, or raids in other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz to destroy weapons that can target shipping. Other reports have said the US is considering a special operations raid to capture Iran’s stockpile of uranium that’s enriched to 60%, though it’s believed to be buried under rubble following the June 2025 US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

One official speaking to the Post said the objectives could take “weeks, not months,” to achieve, while another source put the potential timeline at a “couple of months.” But all signs indicate that if the US escalates the war to include ground operations, the conflict could become open-ended and last many months or even years.

Polling has shown that the idea of sending US troops into Iran is extremely unpopular among Americans, though the Trump administration continues to plan for the possibility. US Central Command said on Saturday that an additional 3,500 US troops, including 2,500 Marines, have arrived on US warships in the region.

A second Marine Expeditionary Unit is also on its way to the region, and at least 1,000 US Army Airborne troops are also expected to be deployed. The White House said in response to the Post report that the preparations for potential ground operations does not mean President Trump “has made a decision.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.