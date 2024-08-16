Report: Ex-Secret Service Boss Receiving Taxpayer-Funded Security

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is now receiving security from the agency she once led after she resigned last month in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt.

RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree revealed details about Cheatle’s security detail Friday, citing “three sources in the Secret Service community.” According to Crabtree, Cheatle is receiving Secret Service protection due to threats she’s received.

“At least for now, the Secret Service is providing the protection out of the Dignitary Protective Division, which secures foreign leaders when they visit the White House and other areas in D.C. and also protects lower-profile cabinet officials, according to these sources,” Crabtree reported.

“Using DPD, instead of the Washington Field Office, could be a way to keep the knowledge of Cheatle’s protection to a more limited number of agents or it could simply be a manpower issue.”

The Secret Service reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Cheatle, who once served on Jill Biden’s security detail, was widely criticized in the wake of the Trump shooting. Among numerous other reasons, she was lambasted for her excuse as to why Secret Service wasn’t manning the roof used by Thomas Crooks to fire at Trump: She said the “slanted roof” was too dangerous for them.

Cheatle drew more ire from Republicans and Democrats alike at her July 22 congressional hearing, where she refused to answer basic questions, including how Crooks was able to access the rooftop within 200 yards of Donald Trump during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Cheatle also couldn’t provide a timeline of events for Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has called for Cheatle to be charged with perjury.

“Director Cheatle gave conflicting answers today regarding whether or not they were aware of a threat before shots were fired at President Trump. After today’s transcripts confirm her deception, I call for perjury charges against Kimberly Cheatle,” Luna following Cheatle’s testimony last month.

To Luna’s point, Headline USA also spotted inconsistent answers by Cheatle.

When Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., asked her whether the rooftop used by the Trump shooter was identified as a security threat before the event, Cheatle said she didn’t know. But when asked the same question later by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-SC, she said that it was identified as a security threat.

