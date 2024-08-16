Whistleblowing Lawyer Booted from Dominion Case over Damning Document Dump

(Headline USA) An Indian-born magistrate, appointed by the radical D.C. District Court, on Tuesday disqualified a pro-Trump lawyer from representing a prominent funder of election skeptics who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems.

It marked the latest example of allies and supporters of former President Donald Trump being targeted and denied their rights as the corrupt judiciary, partisan government officials and private business interests collude to deny due process under the Biden administration’s two-tiered justice system.

Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert, who is accused of improperly accessing voting equipment following the 2020 presidential election, faces felony charges courtesy of Soros-backed, lesbian, alcoholic state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She has been representing Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com, in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Dominion.

The voting software and equipment manufacturer claims it was unfairly blamed for the widespread irregularities and suspicions of fraud stemming from the highly disputed 2020 race, which saw Democrat Joe Biden miraculously come from behind to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s hefty election-night advantage in key swing states such as Michigan.

Its biggest payday came in a settlement with Fox News—after the far-left company BlackRock, which maintains considerable ties to the Biden administration, bought up a 7% share of stock in Fox’s parent company.

Other cases have likewise been settled or resolved under dubious circumstances, without Dominion having to meet the requisite burden of proof that the allegations made against it were false.

Meanwhile, many of the far-left D.C. district judges who were appointed by former President Barack Obama after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid declared the “nuclear option” to eliminate Senate filibusters on judicial appointments have paid off by rubber-stamping the Left’s lawfare efforts against Trump and his allies.

In a move echoing Dominion’s leak of Fox New’s private text messages, Lambert was disqualified from Byrne’s case on Tuesday after she acknowledged passing along to law enforcement thousands of confidential discovery documents that she had agreed to keep secret.

Due to Lambert’s actions, the documents that all parties “had agreed to keep confidential, have now been shared widely in the public domain,” U.S. District Court Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya wrote in a 62-page opinion.

“Lambert’s repeated misconduct raises the serious concern that she became involved in this litigation for the sheer purpose of gaining access to and publicly sharing Dominion’s protected discovery,” wrote Upadhyaya.

Lambert’s lawyer, Daniel Hartman, said by phone Wednesday that Lambert would be “appealing the decision.”

“We are appealing,” Byrne wrote in a text to the Associated Press.

Dominion’s legal team “may think it was a tactical victory, but they will come to understand it was a strategic mistake,” she added.

The documents in question showed that Dominion’s equipment had been made using Chinese parts were susceptible to hacking and reprogramming.

Nearly 50% of Dominion parts come from Chinese sources according to internal emails. pic.twitter.com/R5YqnD5hE6 — Jason I (@ickesCyberGB) May 10, 2024

After obtaining the documents through discovery in Byrne’s case, Lambert attached an affidavit to a filing in her own case in Michigan that included some of the leaked emails. It was signed by Dar Leaf—a county sheriff in southwestern Michigan who has investigated allegations of widespread election fraud from the 2020 election.

The rest of the documents were posted to an account under Leaf’s name on the social platform X.

Chinese programmable parts in Dominion Voting Systems- Updated.https://t.co/aFxi0Qcu3f — Sheriff Dar Leaf (@SheriffLeaf) May 10, 2024

As a result, Dominion filed a motion demanding Lambert be removed from the Byrne case for violating a protective order that Upadhyaya had placed on documents in the case. It said Lambert’s damning disclosure had triggered a new round of threats toward the company.

The request was described by Upadhyaya as “extraordinary” but necessary after Lambert has repeatedly shown she “has no regard for orders or her obligations as an attorney.”

In the Michigan case, Lambert has been charged with four felonies for accessing voting machines in a search for evidence of vote fraud. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this year after a Michigan judge issued a bench warrant for missing a hearing in her case.

Along with a local clerk in Michigan, Lambert has also been charged with multiple felonies, including unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime, after transmitting data from a local township’s poll book related to the 2020 election.

Lambert has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Lambert sued unsuccessfully to overturn Trump’s loss in Michigan.

Biden allegedly won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes over then-President Trump.

Dominion’s suit against Byrne is one of several the company has filed against prominent election skeptics, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press