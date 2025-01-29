Report: Trump’s DOJ May Drop Case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times reported Wednesday that senior Justice Department officials are discussing the possibility of dropping their charges against New York City’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, who was charged last year with accepting bribes from foreign interests.

Federal prosecutors under former President Joe Biden indicted Adams in September 2024 after he spoke out against the Democrat administration’s open border policies. Adams said the Biden administration downplayed the migrant crisis by comparing it to passing a “gallstone.” The New York City mayor suggested he wasn’t being “good Democrat” and said, “the party left me.”

Since then, Adams had been embraced by Trump, who’s now reportedly considering to have his DOJ drop the charges against the mayor.

“Senior Justice Department officials under President Trump have held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dropping their corruption case against [Adams],” the Times reported Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

“The officials have also spoken to Mr. Adams’s defense team since Mr. Trump took office, the people said. The defense team is led by Alex Spiro, who is also the personal lawyer for Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and one of the president’s closest advisers.”

The Times also noted that Adams attended Trump’s inauguration and said that he’ll keep his criticisms of Trump private.

Trump, for his part, said last month that Adams has been treated “pretty unfairly” by prosecutors, and that he was considering issuing a pardon.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump repeatedly suggested that Adams was being blackmailed by his own party into accepting Biden’s open-borders policies.

“I’m not even blaming the mayor. I think the mayor was told to take a back seat because they came after him like they’re going to indict him, and now he’s gone quiet. These are fascists, they’re terrible people. So I’m not blaming him,” Trump said of the situation last February—foreshadowing Adams’ eventual indictment that occurred in September.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.