Quantcast
Monday, May 13, 2024

Report: Biological Male Represented by ACLU Rapes Inmate in Female Prison

'The law is being used exactly the way its author intended it to be: without guardrails and with complete disregard to the safety and well-being of women...'

Posted by Ken Silva
prison bars
Jail cells. / IMAGE: Fox 9 via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “I am a woman, and I do not belong in a men’s prison … I am not a threat to [female inmates],” biological male prisoner Tremayne Carroll said in a May 9, 2022, sworn declaration—backed by the ACLU—seeking to stay in a female facility.

But Carroll was a threat to female inmates. According to a report in 4W, Carroll has been charged with raping an inmate in a shower at Central California Women’s Facility.

“According to charges filed by the Madera County District Attorney’s office—which includes enhancements because Tremaine has prior sex offenses—there was at least one other victim at the prison besides Natalie,” 4W reported Saturday.

The Transgender Law Center and ACLU of Southern California, which are representing Carroll in the case, reportedly have been silent on the matter.

4W, a “fourth-wave” feminist publication, reported that 50% of trans inmates in female federal prisons are sex offenders. According to Amie Ichikawa, executive director of Woman II Woman, there are now 16 pregnant women housed at one facility alone.

“I wish I could say that Tremaine was abusing SB132/TRADA or that it’s being taken advantage of in some way, but I can’t,” Ichikawa said. “The law is being used exactly the way its author intended it to be: without guardrails and with complete disregard to the safety and well-being of women.”

Meanwhile, groups like the ACLU continue to push to have more dangerous biological males transferred to female facilities.

For instance, the ACLU is supporting the lawsuit of a biological male who murdered a baby, who now goes by the name “Autumn Cordellionè” and  who identifies as an “Islamic-practicing transwoman.” That lawsuit seeks to block an Indiana law  banning prisoners from receiving sexual reassignment surgery.

The inmate and the ACLU seek to have a federal court declare that Indiana’s law is unconstitutional, as well as an order for the inmate to receive a sex change.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Meet the Little Chinese Car Threatening a ‘Bloodbath’ for U.S. Auto Industry
Next article
The Resurgence of Gold and Silver as Legal Tender: An Interview with Jp Cortez on Kitco News

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com