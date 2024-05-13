Report: Biological Male Represented by ACLU Rapes Inmate in Female Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “I am a woman, and I do not belong in a men’s prison … I am not a threat to [female inmates],” biological male prisoner Tremayne Carroll said in a May 9, 2022, sworn declaration—backed by the ACLU—seeking to stay in a female facility.

But Carroll was a threat to female inmates. According to a report in 4W, Carroll has been charged with raping an inmate in a shower at Central California Women’s Facility.

EXCLUSIVE: A male inmate has been charged with two counts of felony rape for raping a woman while housed in a CA women's prison. He is being represented by the @ACLU_SoCal against @WomensLibFront's lawsuit to #StopSB132. We spoke to @ichinita310.https://t.co/1DL3rwWga6 — 4W (@4WPub) May 11, 2024

“According to charges filed by the Madera County District Attorney’s office—which includes enhancements because Tremaine has prior sex offenses—there was at least one other victim at the prison besides Natalie,” 4W reported Saturday.

The Transgender Law Center and ACLU of Southern California, which are representing Carroll in the case, reportedly have been silent on the matter.

4W, a “fourth-wave” feminist publication, reported that 50% of trans inmates in female federal prisons are sex offenders. According to Amie Ichikawa, executive director of Woman II Woman, there are now 16 pregnant women housed at one facility alone.

I am not comfortable with the amount of lies, deceit and #misinformation that is being provided and categorized as public record. This is what our tax dollars are funding. This is unacceptable and we need someone to come in and regulate this. Maybe the @BWA_US needs to step in.… pic.twitter.com/PjuwktNtxm — AMIE Ichikawa KPSS (@ichinita310) May 9, 2024

“I wish I could say that Tremaine was abusing SB132/TRADA or that it’s being taken advantage of in some way, but I can’t,” Ichikawa said. “The law is being used exactly the way its author intended it to be: without guardrails and with complete disregard to the safety and well-being of women.”

Meanwhile, groups like the ACLU continue to push to have more dangerous biological males transferred to female facilities.

For instance, the ACLU is supporting the lawsuit of a biological male who murdered a baby, who now goes by the name “Autumn Cordellionè” and who identifies as an “Islamic-practicing transwoman.” That lawsuit seeks to block an Indiana law banning prisoners from receiving sexual reassignment surgery.

The inmate and the ACLU seek to have a federal court declare that Indiana’s law is unconstitutional, as well as an order for the inmate to receive a sex change.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.