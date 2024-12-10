REPORT: Average American Household Has More than $10,000 in Credit-Card Debt

( ) The average American household credit card balance as of the third quarter of 2024 was about $10,757 after adjusting for inflation, according to a new study.

The personal-finance website WalletHub onFriday released its new Credit Card Debt Study, which found that consumers added $21 billion in debt during the third quarter of 2024.

Early results for the fourth quarter of the year showed preliminary data for October at a new record high for credit-card debt in the month, in absolute terms.

“Even though that third-quarter increase was 31% smaller than last year’s and total debt is just 3% above where it was last year after adjusting for inflation, we are still in fairly dangerous territory,” WalletHub editor John Kiernan wrote.

WalletHub writer & analyst Chip Lupo responded via email to follow-up questions from the Center Square.

Those early Q4 results showing record high credit card debt for October are alarming-do we know what’s driving that at all?

“The record-high credit card debt in October 2024 reflects a 3% year-over-year increase after inflation adjustments, driven by rising interest rates, holiday spending and lingering economic pressures. While Q3 debt growth slowed compared to 2023, total debt remains high at $1.29 trillion, signaling potential challenges ahead for consumers,” said Lupo.

Has WalletHub done any analysis of how much credit card debt the average American puts on during the holidays?

“While we didn’t analyze this specifically, WalletHub found that holiday budgets this year range from just over $200 to more than $4,000, depending on factors such as income, existing debt, and cost of living,” said Lupo.

Any advice on balance transferring to avoid interest?

“Transferring your credit card balance to a low or 0% APR card can be a smart way to save money and pay down debt faster. When considering a balance transfer, focus on cards offering 0% introductory APRs with promotional periods up to 21 months. Such offers significantly reduce interest payments, provided you can pay off the transferred balance before the regular APR kicks in. Remember, most cards charge a balance transfer fee of about 3%, though some will waive this fee entirely. Calculating these costs upfront is crucial to ensure the move saves money,” said Lupo.

With holiday spending in full swing, many Americans are expected to add to credit card debt before the end of the year…

“Nearly half of Americans still have debt from the holidays from last year,” said Lupo. “The fact that people are still paying off debt from last holiday season makes you wonder if they are going to fall into that trap again or are they cutting back because of last year’s debt?”

Sixty-eight percent of WalletHub respondents said Santa will be less generous this year because of inflation. And about a third said they’ll spend less on holiday shopping this year compared with 2023.