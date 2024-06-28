Quantcast
Rep. Thomas Massie’s Wife Tragically Dies

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced Friday that his wife Rhonda has tragically died, sparking an outpouring of condolences for the libertarian stalwart.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time,” Massie said on Twitter.

Massie also shared numerous photos of Rhonda, who was their high school’s valedictorian and who earned a mechanical engineering degree from MIT.

Massie didn’t reveal a cause of death. His announcement sparked an outpouring of condolences online.

“This is truly heartbreaking. I didn’t know Rhonda well, but I know her husband,” said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. “And based on that alone, and on what you’ve told me about her, I know she was an amazing woman. Sharon and I mourn with you today, and will keep you in our prayers.”

The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, which counts Massie as a board member, also published a tribute to Rhonda.

“Today all people of goodwill, and especially the pro-peace and pro-liberty community, come together with our thoughts and prayers for the Massie family on the sad news of the death of Thomas Massie’s wife Rhonda yesterday,” said Ron Paul Instititue Director Daniel McAdams.

“It is with a heavy heart and tear-filled eyes that I write these words, imagining the pain felt by the large Massie family, which includes children and grandchildren,” he said.

“Thomas Massie is not only a Board Member of the Ron Paul Institute, he is a friend and mentor to me and a good friend to Dr. [Ron] Paul. We both pray the family is granted strength and that our Lord will heal their sorrow.”

