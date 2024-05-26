Rep. Donalds Fires Back at Racist Attacks Over Trump Support

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., strongly rebutted attacks with racist undertones directed at him for supporting former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Donalds responded to comments, including one from MSNBC’s Joy Reid, suggesting Trump is using black Americans as props ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Specifically, Reid remarked, “The one black guy that Republicans love to roll out as fake proof that ‘black people—the blacks are MAGA,’” Reid claimed in video shown by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream.

Reid continued, claiming, “It’s a joke. It’s just as credible as when they pretended they were going to make that guy speaker of the House, because they ain’t gonna do that either.”

In response, Donalds said, “First of all, I find Joy’s comment to be nothing more than crabs in a barrel. Just because I have a different way of looking at the world in politics I’m now being used? You can make an argument that MSNBC is using her—but I’m going to move on.”

He added, “The rally in the Bronx was amazing. You had a very diverse crowd of people from the Bronx – Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, black people, white people – all are supporting President Trump because they have seen the disaster that is New York City.”

Donalds stressed that the Bronx residents who attended the Trump rally have directly experienced the “disaster” of the Biden administration.

“They have seen the disaster that has become the United States of America because of the master of disaster Joe Biden himself and they want Donald Trump back,” he said.

Donalds continued, “We’re looking at expanding the political map not shrinking it based upon race or anything else because that’s what Joy Reid and Joe Biden and the rest of them want to do.”