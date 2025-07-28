Rep. Boebert’s Son Charged w/ Child Abuse

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s eldest son has reportedly been charged with child abuse in Colorado.

The charge was first reported by local Colorado news site Westword, which said the incident occurred on July 11.

“Details about the circumstances that led to the criminal citation were not publicly available as of July 25. According to a court summons, the child-abuse charge Tyler faces is criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred. Congresswoman Boebert characterized the incident as ‘a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house,’” the outlet said.

The Congresswoman's oldest son was on probation after pleading guilty to identity theft last October. https://t.co/QkCHCcCoOt — Denver Westword (@denverwestword) July 27, 2025

The child abuse charge is the latest incident in Tyler’s “troubled” life. Westword reported that in September 2022, he flipped his father’s SUV into a creek bed, resulting in his passenger suffering multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. For that incident, he was ticketed for careless driving, and his case was pled down to a “defective vehicle for headlights” citation.

More recently, Tyler reportedly called the police in January 2024 to report that his father, Jayson, was assaulting them in their home. Jayson was arrested as a result. The arrest affidavit said Jayson allegedly “pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth,” according to Westword.

According to the New York Post, Tyler Boebert’s girlfriend became pregnant with his child in 2023, when he was 17.

Tyler is scheduled to appear in Weld County Court for the child abuse charge on Sept. 8.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.