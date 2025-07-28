Monday, July 28, 2025

Rep. Boebert’s Son Charged w/ Child Abuse

Boebert characterized the incident as ‘a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house'...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s eldest son has reportedly been charged with child abuse in Colorado.

The charge was first reported by local Colorado news site Westword, which said the incident occurred on July 11.

“Details about the circumstances that led to the criminal citation were not publicly available as of July 25. According to a court summons, the child-abuse charge Tyler faces is criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred. Congresswoman Boebert characterized the incident as ‘a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house,’” the outlet said.

The child abuse charge is the latest incident in Tyler’s “troubled” life. Westword reported that in September 2022, he flipped his father’s SUV into a creek bed, resulting in his passenger suffering multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. For that incident, he was ticketed for careless driving, and his case was pled down to a “defective vehicle for headlights” citation.

More recently, Tyler reportedly called the police in January 2024 to report that his father, Jayson, was assaulting them in their home. Jayson was arrested as a result. The arrest affidavit said Jayson allegedly “pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth,” according to Westword.

According to the New York Post, Tyler Boebert’s girlfriend became pregnant with his child in 2023, when he was 17.

Tyler is scheduled to appear in Weld County Court for the child abuse charge on Sept. 8.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shows Strong Support for Israel as Palestinians in Gaza Starve to Death
Next article
Indian Gold Investment Demand Momentum Continues

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com