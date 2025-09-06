Saturday, September 6, 2025

Released Comey Memos Reveals Obama’s Endorsement of Russian Hoax

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Comey at a Taylor Swift concert
James Comey at a Taylor Swift concert / GRAPHIC: Ben Sellers (images via Substack and Instagram)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly unclassified memos from disgraced former FBI Director James Comey confirmed that the Obama administration not only welcomed the Russia meddling hoax but also discussed potential post-election actions.

Journalist Catherine Herridge first shared the October 2016 memos on X on Friday after FBI Director Kash Patel approved their declassification.

In one memo, Comey asked, “What is the goal? Informing US people? Disrupting Russians.” Elsewhere, he contemplated potential steps after President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

“What are the circumstances in which we can imagine taking any action after the election,” Comey wrote. “I can’t picture it so why threaten any.”

One note, titled “My Thoughts,” referenced the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein and former Rep. (now Sen.) Adam Schiff, both California Democrats, as putting the FBI “in odd spot.” The context behind this last note is unclear.

On another page, Comey used the acronym “COS,” likely referring to a chief of staff. He also entertained the Russia meddling theory.

“Russians have a view on who should win,” he wrote, adding: “SR (Susan Rice/National Security Adviser) •Need IC (intelligence Community) to do their best lay down of what we could say publicly.”

The memos suggest the outgoing Obama administration embraced the idea that Russia wanted Trump to win the election—a theory that later evolved into claims that Trump colluded with Russia.

No evidence has ever been produced to substantiate this claim.

