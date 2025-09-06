CBS Won’t Hide Cuts after Noem Calls Out Deceptive Editing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CBS News announced Friday it would end the deceptive practice of editing interviews after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem exposed the network for trimming her responses on Face the Nation on Aug. 31.

The change applies to the Sunday show, according to CBS News’s parent company, Paramount Skydance.

“In response to audience feedback over the past week, we have implemented a new policy for greater transparency in our interviews. ‘Face The Nation’ will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” CBS News said in a statement.

“This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online,” the network added.

Noem had called CBS out on Sunday for cutting portions of her response to a question about illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, along with other statements.

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety. Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

The network, for example, completely cut Noem’s remarks about Garcia, where she said: