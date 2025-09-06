Saturday, September 6, 2025

CBS Won’t Hide Cuts after Noem Calls Out Deceptive Editing

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CBS News announced Friday it would end the deceptive practice of editing interviews after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem exposed the network for trimming her responses on Face the Nation on Aug. 31.

The change applies to the Sunday show, according to CBS News’s parent company, Paramount Skydance.

“In response to audience feedback over the past week, we have implemented a new policy for greater transparency in our interviews. ‘Face The Nation’ will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” CBS News said in a statement.

“This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online,” the network added.

Noem had called CBS out on Sunday for cutting portions of her response to a question about illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, along with other statements.

The network, for example, completely cut Noem’s remarks about Garcia, where she said:

“This individual was a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife beater and someone who was um so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors. And even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off. He was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children. So, uh, he needs to never be in the United States of America and our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can to bring him to justice.”

 

