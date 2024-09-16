Quantcast
Monday, September 16, 2024

Descendants of Iconic Ex-Redskins Mascot Call for Team to Restore Old Logo

'Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
John Two Guns White Calf
A picture of John Two Guns White Calf in surrounded by Redskins memorabilia. / PHOTO: Thomas White Calf via Facebook

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The family of the the Blackfeet chief who was long depicted as the logo for the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins has asked that his likeness be added back to NFL fields, Fox News reported.

John Two Guns White Calf served as the face of the Washington Redskins football team for 48 years. However, his likeness was removed from the team’s logo when the franchise changed its name to the “Washington Football Team” in 2020, after corporate sponsors threatened to pull out during the cancel-culture panic that ensued in the wake of the George Floyd riots.

That team is now called the Washington Commanders, and both the team and the Blackfeet want to undo some of its previous anti-racist decisions.

“The fans want him back and we want him back,” Thomas White Calf, a great nephew of the John Two Guns White Calf, told the media.

Thomas White Calf and his family reportedly met with Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to seek political support in pressing the issue.

“Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history,” said White Calf, who noted that his image is a source of pride for the Indian people.

He noted that his great uncle was also the model for the “Indian head” nickel, which preceded the current Jefferson nickels in the early 20th century.

“It’s a point of pride and represents the rich Native American history that helped make our nation great, and it should be enthusiastically celebrated across our culture,” he said.

According to Daines, “this is about righting a wrong,” the wrong being the hysterical Left’s partnership with the likes of Nike and Pepsi to strongarm the NFL franchise into changing its name and removing its logo.

Fortunately for the White Calf family, however, it appears that the Washington Commanders franchise is interested in bringing back the revered logo.

“We are collaborating with Sen. Daines to honor the legacy of our team’s heritage and the Native American community,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
