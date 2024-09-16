Quantcast
Monday, September 16, 2024

NYC Dept. of Education Employees Used City Funds to Take Their Kids on Trips

'Everyone should stick to the same story that we did not take our children on the trip...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
migrant assistance center
Illegal immigrants wait outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USAA New York City Department of Education manager and five other employees used grants intended for homeless students to bring family members on city-funded trips, according to a report from the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District.

The DOE “Students in Temporary Housing” employees allegedly used the information of homeless students to forge “permission slips” to take their children and grandchildren on trips.

The commissioner’s office opened an investigation in March 2019 after it received a complaint regarding the alleged fraud.

Between 2016 and 2019, staffers and their families took trips to destinations including Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; a New York off-Broadway show; and Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Linda Wilson, Queens regional manager for the Students in Temporary Housing program, allegedly encouraged employees to bring family as the trips were paid for and homeless students would reportedly drop out, according to a whistleblower from the SCI report.

After canceling a Philadelphia trip due to the investigation, an employee told the New York Post Wilson allegedly stated that “everyone should stick to the same story that we did not take our children on the trip.”

The commissioner’s report added that Wilson and STH Program Manager Shaquieta Boyd were responsible for determining employees who could attend trips, assigning students to chaperones and purportedly replacing those students with family of staff.

The agreements were allegedly “made in person to avoid having anything in writing,” the report stated.

Mishawn Jack, Virgen Ramos, Maria Sylvester and Joanne Castro were also accused of bringing children and grandchildren on STH trips.

Wilson denied claims she brought her children or allowed employees to bring family members on trips.

DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle told the Post, “All staff identified in this report are no longer employed by New York City Public Schools.”

The January 2023 report recommended the employees be terminated and the “DOE should seek reimbursement for all expenses incurred.”

Wilson stated she retired from the DOE and was not terminated. The DOE did not reveal if any employee was disciplined or paid restitution.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Descendants of Iconic Ex-Redskins Mascot Call for Team to Restore Old Logo
Next article
Colorado Suburbs Considering Lawsuit against Denver over Sanctuary Policies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com