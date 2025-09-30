Tuesday, September 30, 2025

‘QAnon Shaman’ from Jan. 6 Sues Trump for $40 TRILLION

He argued the defendants systematically trampled these rights and even declared himself the rightful leader of the United States...

QAnon Shaman
QAnon Shaman (aka Jacob Chansley), right with fur hat, engages with U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Jacob Chansley, dubbed by the legacy media as “QAnon Shaman” after entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has filed a $40 trillion lawsuit against the federal government, President Donald Trump and entities—a lawsuit in which he claims to be the true leader of the country.

Chansley, who is reportedly representing himself, filed the lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court, claiming that his First, Fourth and Second Amendment rights have been violated by the defendants. On Monday, he said he was “about to go get the summons stuff taken care of.”

He argued the defendants systematically trampled these rights and even declared himself the rightful leader of the United States, though expectations are that the lawsuit will not go far.

Other defendants include the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, the state of Israel, X Corp., T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Warner Bros. Studios, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Chansley was among the 1,500 individuals pardoned by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, after they were aggressively prosecuted by the Biden administration for protesting the certification of the 2020 election.

Chansley pleaded guilty after spending more than 300 days in solitary confinement following his arrest on Jan. 9, 2021, according to journalist Julie Kelly.

The Biden administration later boasted of his 41-month federal prison sentence for “his criminal conduct” on Jan. 6.

Chansley’s photos went viral that day, showing him in a Viking hat and carrying a six-foot spear.

“He was shirtless, wearing a Viking hat with fur and horns, covered in red, white, and blue face paint, and carrying an American flag tied to a pole with a sharp object at the tip and a bullhorn,” the Biden DOJ claimed.

Footage later released by Tucker Carlson showed law enforcement seemingly escorting Chansley around inside the Capitol building.

