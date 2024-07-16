Quantcast
Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Racist Attacks Target JD Vance’s Wife

'She has more European physiognomy though...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance arrive on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) As the nation learns more about the remarkable life of President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, some individuals appeared shocked that Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Chilukuri, a former attorney at the prestigious law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, married Vance in 2014. She holds a B.A. in history from Yale University, a law degree from Yale Law School and an MPhil from Cambridge.

She has clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and then-U.S. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, media outlets reported on Monday.

Despite these accomplishments, some Twitter users posted disturbing comments about Chilukuri’s ethnicity on Monday, shortly after Trump tapped Vance to join his 2024 presidential ticket.

Responding to a photo of Vance and Chilukuri, Randy Treibel, a music store owner, suggested that the senator’s wife exhibited “more European physiognomy” and that her “bloodline is probably a mix of early Macedonian inviasions [sic].”

One account shared a screenshot of Treibel’s claims to seemingly mock his assertions. “We are watching the creation of new forms of Race Science hitherto unknown to mankind…,” the user replied, reaching over 1.1 million views.

Another individual posted vitriolic comments about Chilukuri’s race, according to a screenshot shared by Ian Miles Cheong, a news editor.

“The vilest people on the planet oppose Trump’s nomination of JD Vance as VP. From Ukrainian NAFO scum who want to start WW3 to Neanderthal wignats upset about Vance’s Indian wife and mixed race child, only the worst people oppose him,” Cheong wrote on Twitter. 

Prompting Cheong’s response was the use of a slur against Vance’s wife and one of his children, which Cheong highlighted by sharing a screengrab of the post.

The offensive comment, made by a user named Joel Davis on an unknown social media platform, included a derogatory caption. “Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance with his pajeet wife and baby,” the alleged post read.

The term “Pajeet” is an ethno-religious slur referencing Hindus, according to the Hindu American Foundation.  

Notably, Davis also used a throwing up emoji in the same caption to express his offensive remarks against Vance’s wife.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jen Psaki Complains She Is ‘Scared’ After Trump Assassination Attempt
Next article
Don Jr. Shuts Down ‘MSDNC’ Reporter: ‘Get Out of Here’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com