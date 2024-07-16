Racist Attacks Target JD Vance’s Wife

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As the nation learns more about the remarkable life of President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, some individuals appeared shocked that Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Chilukuri, a former attorney at the prestigious law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, married Vance in 2014. She holds a B.A. in history from Yale University, a law degree from Yale Law School and an MPhil from Cambridge.

She has clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and then-U.S. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, media outlets reported on Monday.

Despite these accomplishments, some Twitter users posted disturbing comments about Chilukuri’s ethnicity on Monday, shortly after Trump tapped Vance to join his 2024 presidential ticket.

Responding to a photo of Vance and Chilukuri, Randy Treibel, a music store owner, suggested that the senator’s wife exhibited “more European physiognomy” and that her “bloodline is probably a mix of early Macedonian inviasions [sic].”

One account shared a screenshot of Treibel’s claims to seemingly mock his assertions. “We are watching the creation of new forms of Race Science hitherto unknown to mankind…,” the user replied, reaching over 1.1 million views.

We are watching the creation of new forms of Race Science hitherto unknown to mankind… pic.twitter.com/ImAL4zofPn — Foundational White Janissary (@White_Janissary) July 15, 2024

Another individual posted vitriolic comments about Chilukuri’s race, according to a screenshot shared by Ian Miles Cheong, a news editor.

The vilest people on the planet oppose Trump’s nomination of JD Vance as VP. From Ukrainian NAFO scum who want to start WW3 to Neanderthal wignats upset about Vance’s Indian wife and mixed race child, only the worst people oppose him. pic.twitter.com/HN1oHI8LSs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2024

“The vilest people on the planet oppose Trump’s nomination of JD Vance as VP. From Ukrainian NAFO scum who want to start WW3 to Neanderthal wignats upset about Vance’s Indian wife and mixed race child, only the worst people oppose him,” Cheong wrote on Twitter.

Prompting Cheong’s response was the use of a slur against Vance’s wife and one of his children, which Cheong highlighted by sharing a screengrab of the post.

The offensive comment, made by a user named Joel Davis on an unknown social media platform, included a derogatory caption. “Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance with his pajeet wife and baby,” the alleged post read.

The term “Pajeet” is an ethno-religious slur referencing Hindus, according to the Hindu American Foundation.

Notably, Davis also used a throwing up emoji in the same caption to express his offensive remarks against Vance’s wife.