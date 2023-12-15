Woman w/ Tourette Tells Ex-CNN Host Cuomo What We’re All Thinking

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Baylen Dupree, a 20-year-old diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, spoke to NewsNation host Chris Cuomo to raise awareness about the disorder.

During the interview, Dupree described the bullying she faces due to her neurological involuntary movements and inadvertently demonstrated her verbal tics, often telling Cuomo to “f*ck off.”

Cuomo chuckled as Dupree detailed the bullying she had experienced. “Little baby weenies, f*ck off, f*ck you, Chris!” said Dupree to a laughing Cuomo. “Go f*ck yourself Chris… banana off your *ss, banana on biscuit fat*ss!”

NEW: Chris Cuomo can’t hold in his laughter while interviewing a girl with Tourette syndrome who tells him to “f*** off.” “Go f*** yourself, Chris a** bunny, old biscuit fat a**,” she said during the interview which caused Cuomo to laugh. “I obviously go to the gym and I wear… pic.twitter.com/2kSnj8Xm8u — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

The former CNN host covered his mouth to hide his reaction as the young woman shared the vitriolic comments her parents also endure.

“I also get evil people that would comment and say like… that my parents deserve to die in a car accident because ‘I’m faking my condition.’ … I’ve had to have the police in my house because people gave out my location,” she told Cuomo.

In response, Cuomo empathized, acknowledging that “people suck.” He added, “They’re mean and they’re stupid and they try to make themselves feel better by going after others and you’re the antidote, my friend.”

Despite the bullying, Dupree has found support from over nine million TikTok followers who flood her comments with encouragement.

“Now, with over 9 million TikTok followers, Dupree documents her life, educating people on what it’s like to live with the syndrome,” NewsNation described on a YouTube video of the interview.

As reported by Trending Politics News, The video garnered attention on social media, with some conservatives using the heartfelt interview to mock Cuomo.

Twitter user Joshua Walker said: “Tourette’s syndrome has a proclivity for amusement. I know a few people who have made the best of what they are dealt with, and they tend to be happier than most. She’s speaking the truth, whether it’s a tick or not.”

Collin Rugg, the co-founder of Trending Politics, responded to Walker’s remarks. “She seems to have a good attitude about it. This was a good one,” he said, sharing a screengrab of the interview showing Dupree gesturing to Cuomo.