Pro-Trump Group Launches $500K Ad Campaign Attacking Kamala’s Border Disaster

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A pro-Trump group launched a $500,000 ad campaign aiming at Kamala Harris’s disastrous handling of the invasion from the southern border right before she was nominated as the Democratic Party’s official 2024 presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024.

Fox News reported that the conservative nonprofit Building America’s Future released a one-minute ad that appeared on digital platforms in critical swing states, such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, before Harris addressed the DNC in Chicago.

“Three years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was given an important job: control the border crisis. Did she step up to the plate?” the narrator asked rhetorically.

The ad includes an infamous exchange between Harris and a reporter in 2021. When asked when she planned to visit the border, Harris chuckled and said, “Not today.”

After showing headlines about the record number of illegal aliens crossing the southern border, including those who are on the terror watch list, the ad brought up the tragic murders of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley and Joselyn Toaquiza, placing blame on Harris since she was responsible for the border as “border czar.”

“Rather than asking for a promotion, Kamala Harris should start by saying their names,” the narrator said.

The “#SayTheirNames” campaign will also launch mobile billboards and 2D projections at Harris’s campaign events in the swing states of the gravestones of the victims whom illegals have murdered during the Biden-Harris administration.

The Harris campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The invasion of illegals into this country is considered one of Harris’s most significant flaws ahead of the 2024 election. After becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris’s team has attempted to distance her from the “border czar” label that was given to her by the mainstream media and her conservative critics.