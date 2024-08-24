Trump Vows to Execute Illegal Alien Sex Traffickers; Victims’ Families Endorse Him

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 22. 2024, Donald Trump visited Cochise County, Ariz., to tour the southern border and hold a press conference, during which he vowed to impose the death penalty for illegal aliens convicted of sex trafficking.

“We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals, including 10-year mandatory minimum sentences for anyone guilty of human smuggling; a guaranteed life sentence for anyone guilty of child trafficking; and a death penalty for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking. We’ll also impose the death penalty on major drug dealers and traffickers,” he said.

Blaze Media reported that Trump also promised to impose the death penalty for those illegals who kill federal or local law enforcement officials.

Joined by law enforcement agents and families of the victims of recent violent crimes committed by illegals, Trump kicked off his speech by criticizing the Democratic Party for forcing Joe Biden out of the race and replacing him with Kamala Harris, who could become a “Marxist president,” if she wins the 2024 election.

Trump also discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s failed border policies and manufactured invasion of illegals through the southern border. During his press conference, Trump pointed to sections of the border wall stacked up and lying on the ground, never installed.

“All of this wall was built at great expense. It just had to be stood up. It’s sad to see it sitting here,” he said.

Trump added that Harris “unleashed a deadly plague of migrant crime” by keeping the border wide open.

“Since comrade Harris took over the border, there has been a 43% nationwide increase in violent crime and a 60% increase in rape,” he said.

Trump also introduced Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who was raped and murdered in Maryland by an illegal immigrant, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, who also attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles last year.

Alexis Nungaray, the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by two illegal aliens in Texas, also spoke at the news conference.

“Please… [Trump] needs to be in office,” she said.