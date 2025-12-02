Pro-Israel Commentators Claim Anti-Zionist Conservatives Are Bot-Driven Phonies

(José Niño, Headline USA) Two Jewish Zionist media figures have characterized Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes as illegitimate conservatives whose positions are amplified by automated accounts and foreign funding.

Ezra Levant of Rebel News in Canada and Joel Pollak of Breitbart conducted an interview on the Ezra Levant show addressing what they described as rising antisemitism among online influencers, while minimizing documented evidence of extensive Israeli government operations funding American social media personalities.

Political commentator Chris Menahan summarized in a Twitter post the interview’s central argument. “Jewish Zionists Ezra Levant of Canada and Joel Pollak of South Africa say Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and the anti-Zionist right are not ‘genuine’ right-wingers and are propped up by bots,” Menahan wrote.

Pollak raised allegations about foreign funding during the interview. “I’ve been hearing stories of a lot of Qatari money floating around the influencer world,” Pollak stated. According to Menahan’s summary, Pollak made this claim while “not mentioning the money appears to be going to pro-Israel influencers.”

Menahan noted that Pollak acknowledged counter-accusations. “Pollak says there’s ‘accusations’ that pro-Israel money is is ‘floating around’ but such spending is ‘a relatively new thing,'” Menahan wrote, directly quoting the interview.

Pollak then made a claim contradicted by extensive Federal documentation. “I know the Israeli govt now is trying to hire influencers to push the case for Israel, but there has been so much more money spent on the anti-Israel side,” Menahan quoted Pollak as insisting.

Federal records reveal substantial Israeli government spending on American social media influence campaigns. The Esther Project involves the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs paying approximately $900,000 to recruit American influencers for pro-Israel content. Individual influencers can earn up to $7,000 per post, according to reports from Truthout.

A separate Israeli contract with SKDK called for $600,000 to operate what documents described as a “bot-based program.” Sludge reported that his contract was terminated in September 2025 after investigative journalism exposed the operation..

Menahan provided context on Qatari media investments that complicates Pollak’s narrative. “The Israel Lobby got the US to ban TikTok and is now working to hand the site over to IDF megadonor Larry Ellison and a tiny cadre of Zionist investors,” Menahan wrote.

He noted documented Qatari investments in conservative media. “Qatar gave $50M to Newsmax, which is perhaps the most pro-Israel propaganda outlet in America,” Menahan stated.

“They’ve also been accused of working successfully to plant pro-Qatar stories with Fox News and the NY Post through GRV Strategies,” Menahan added.

“Various pro-Israel ‘influencers’ last week allegedly took a sponsored trip to Qatar,” he wrote.

“Senior Israeli officials, including top advisors to Netanyahu, have also been accused of taking an estimated $10M from Qatar,” Menahan noted.

His conclusion challenged Pollak’s framing. “Rather than funding right-wingers to criticize Israel, most Qatari money appears to be going to pro-Israel propaganda outlets to get them to not criticize Qatar,” Menahan observed.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino