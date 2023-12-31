Pro-Hamas NJ Man Busted Trying to Join Islamist Terrorist Group in Somalia

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal prosecutors caught a New Jersey man allegedly attempting to join a Somali-based terrorist organization following Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

Karrem Nasr, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained in Nairobi, Kenya after disclosing to an FBI confidential source his plan to travel to Somalia to join al-Shabaab, a foreign designated terrorist organization, federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment.

Breaking Ngo exclusive: I’ve found a photo of the Egyptian-American Muslim man federal authorities in New York charged for traveling to Kenya to allegedly try to join the jihadist terror group al Shabaab. Karrem Naser, who used the alias “Ghareeb Al-Muhajir,” was inspired by the… pic.twitter.com/OGKnCMvhUK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2023

According to prosecutors, he cited Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel as his primary inspiration but had previously expressed support for Somali terror group.

“Karrem Nasr traveled across the globe in an alleged attempt to join the ranks of a foreign terrorist organization – an organization that has repeatedly expressed its desire to harm Americans around the world,’ said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith in a press statement.

Al-Shabaab, also known Harakat Shabaab al-Mujahidin, is Sunni Islamist military group seized over most of southern Somalia in 2006.

The group’s leadership has ties to Al-Qaeda and has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings, according to the office of the Director of National Intelligence. It has been designed as a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department since March 2008.

Nasr allegedly relocated from New Jersey to Egypt during the summer of 2023, voicing his plan to wage jihad by joining the Somali-based terror group since November 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that Nasr booked a flight and a hotel in Kenya, intending to meet with al-Shabaab members for further travel to Somalia. On Dec. 14, he landed in Kenya, before being apprehended by local authorities. He was ultimately transported to the U.S. on Dec. 28.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He’s charged with attempting to provide material support to al-Shabaab.

The investigation was made possible through joint efforts between the FBI, the Southern District of New York and the New York City Police Department, a press release announced.

“Instead of embracing all that the United States had to offer him, Mr. Nasr allegedly moved abroad and committed himself to supporting a foreign terrorist organization,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban.

“The provision of support to such a group – particularly by an American citizen – is a heinous threat to our entire country and way of life,” Caban added.

Nasr reportedly described the United States as “evil America” and as the “head of the snake.” He voiced threats against the U.S. in several tweets.

“Jihad on your home turf,” said Nasr through a Twitter account named “Egyptian Muslim,” according to prosecutors. “Coming soon to a US location near you,” he continued.