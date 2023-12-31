Quantcast
Saturday, December 30, 2023

Pro-Hamas NJ Man Busted Trying to Join Islamist Terrorist Group in Somalia

'Jihad on your home turf...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Karrem Nasr is accused of attempting to provide material support to a Somali-based terrorist group (photo source: Andy Ngo's Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFederal prosecutors caught a New Jersey man allegedly attempting to join a Somali-based terrorist organization following Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

Karrem Nasr, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained in Nairobi, Kenya after disclosing to an FBI confidential source his plan to travel to Somalia to join al-Shabaab, a foreign designated terrorist organization, federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment.

According to prosecutors, he cited Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel as his primary inspiration but had previously expressed support for Somali terror group. 

“Karrem Nasr traveled across the globe in an alleged attempt to join the ranks of a foreign terrorist organization – an organization that has repeatedly expressed its desire to harm Americans around the world,’ said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith in a press statement. 

Al-Shabaab, also known Harakat Shabaab al-Mujahidin, is Sunni Islamist military group seized over most of southern Somalia in 2006.

The group’s leadership has ties to Al-Qaeda and has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings, according to the office of the Director of National Intelligence. It has been designed as a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department since March 2008.

Nasr allegedly relocated from New Jersey to Egypt during the summer of 2023, voicing his plan to wage jihad by joining the Somali-based terror group since November 2023. 

Prosecutors alleged that Nasr booked a flight and a hotel in Kenya, intending to meet with al-Shabaab members for further travel to Somalia. On Dec. 14, he landed in Kenya, before being apprehended by local authorities. He was ultimately transported to the U.S. on Dec. 28.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He’s charged with attempting to provide material support to al-Shabaab.

The investigation was made possible through joint efforts between the FBI, the Southern District of New York and the New York City Police Department, a press release announced.

“Instead of embracing all that the United States had to offer him, Mr. Nasr allegedly moved abroad and committed himself to supporting a foreign terrorist organization,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban.

“The provision of support to such a group – particularly by an American citizen – is a heinous threat to our entire country and way of life,” Caban added.

Nasr reportedly described the United States as “evil America” and as the “head of the snake.” He voiced threats against the U.S. in several tweets. 

“Jihad on your home turf,” said Nasr through a Twitter account named “Egyptian Muslim,” according to prosecutors. “Coming soon to a US location near you,” he continued.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Iranian with Terrorist Ties Apprehended at Northern Border
Next article
Maine State Secretary’s Home ‘Swatted’ Following Infamous Anti-Trump Order

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com